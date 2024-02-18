Liverpool FC Owner: Fenway Sports Group Stadium: Anfield Established: 1892 Manager: Jürgen Klopp Location: Liverpool, England

Highlights Amid rumours linking Virgil van Dijk with an exit from Liverpool, the Reds may already be looking at long-term replacements for the Dutchman.

The list of potential replacements is based on key criteria including, age, leadership qualities and similarities to van Dijk.

GIVEMESPORT takes a look at eight players across the world whom Liverpool could target to replace van Dijk.

Times are changing at Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp announced his decision to leave the club at the end of the 2023/24 season, and Virgil van Dijk also hinted he could follow his manager away from Anfield. The Dutchman is captain of the side and sets the example both on and off the pitch, losing Klopp and van Dijk in a short space of time could have a detrimental impact on Liverpool.

Like most clubs, Liverpool like to plan ahead and look at potential replacements for key players before an injury crisis or a player decides it's time to leave the club. This article looks at eight realistic targets who could replace the talismanic centre-back. The list of potential replacements is based on a few key criteria including, age, leadership qualities, and similarities to the Liverpool captain.

Ranking Virgil van Dijk replacements at Liverpool Rank Name Age Team 1. Antonio Silva 20 Benfica 2. Goncalo Inacio 22 Sporting Lisbon 3. Jean-Clair Todibo 24 OGC Nice 4. Odilon Kossounou 23 Bayer Leverkusen 5. Alessandro Bastoni 24 Inter Milan 6. Marc Guehi 23 Crystal Palace 7. Lloyd Kelly 25 Bournemouth 8. Jarrad Branthwaite 21 Everton

8 Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton

Perhaps a surprise inclusion given Branthwaite has been on Everton's books since 2020. However, with the 10-point deduction handed to the Toffees, and the potential for more to be deducted, Everton could be in danger of relegation during the 2023/24 campaign. Relegation would mean the club would have to sell some of their top players to balance the books against the financial hit of dropping a division.

Branthwaite spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at PSV Eindhoven to gain first-team experience. He made 21 appearances for the Eredivisie side and impressed during his time in the Netherlands. The young centre-back impressed so much that the then manager, Ruud van Nistelrooy, wanted to keep him at the club permanently, and praised Branthwaite by saying:

"He is a great talent. The boy is young, but he has a future. He is good on the ball and can play on the left or right of centre-back because he is two-footed. He has height and speed, so he is very complete."

Branthwaite played eleven fewer games than van Dijk during the 2022/23 campaign but matched well with the Liverpool captain. While on loan at PSV Eindhoven, Branthwaite's pass success rate was excellent and close to van Dijk's at 87.2%, which is an important consideration if Liverpool choose to have someone as comfortable on the ball as van Dijk. A deal with Everton would be a difficult one, and perhaps the unlikeliest option on the list, due to the Toffees' unwillingness to do business with their fiercest rivals. However, if Everton are relegated during the 2023/24 campaign, it may just force their hand.

Jarrad Branthwaite and Virgil van Dijk Comparison (2022/2023) Stats Virgil van Dijk Jarrad Branthwaite Appearances 32 21 Tackles Per Game 0.8 0.9 Interceptions Per Game 1 1.3 Clearances Per Game 4.2 3.5 Dribbles Per Game 0.3 0.3 Pass Success % 90.5 87.2 Blocks Per Game 0.5 0.4 Overall Rating 6.94 6.80 Sourced from WhoScored

7 Lloyd Kelly

Bournemouth

The cheapest option on the list, with Kelly out of contract with Bournemouth in the summer of 2024, Liverpool could get Kelly on a free transfer should he not extend his stay with the Cherries. He may not be the most glamorous name on the list, but that doesn't make the possibility of signing Kelly any less shrewd.

Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola, is desperate to keep the defender on the south coast, and was full of praise for Kelly ahead of the 2024 winter transfer window, saying:

"I don't want to lose him. For me, he is a very, very good player. I would say he is one of our best players, and he has been playing really well for me, in the games he has been available. I rate him very highly, it is normal that he is associated with other big clubs because I think he has a good level."

Kelly has a lot of potential and at 25 years old he still has some room to develop. During the 2022/23 season, he compared well with van Dijk from a defensive point of view, with Kelly being the only player on the list to make more clearances per game than the Liverpool captain. A deal for Kelly may not be to some supporters' taste, however, there's potential for Kelly to go along way in the game.

Lloyd Kelly and Virgil van Dijk Comparison (2022/2023) Stats Virgil van Dijk Lloyd Kelly Appearances 32 23 Tackles Per Game 0.8 1.4 Interceptions Per Game 1 1.1 Clearances Per Game 4.2 4.3 Dribbles Per Game 0.3 0.3 Pass Success % 90.5 81.4 Blocks Per Game 0.5 0.7 Overall Rating 6.94 6.59 Sourced from WhoScored

6 Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace

Guehi possesses the leadership qualities to fill the potential void left by Van Dijk, having captained Crystal Palace in the absence of Joel Ward. Guehi became the club's youngest skipper in over 10 years, and his impressive performances for the Eagles have resulted in international recognition in the shape of an England call-up.

Guehi played five more games than van Dijk during the 2022/23 campaign and ended the season with eye-catching stats. He made more tackles per game than the Liverpool captain, at 1.4. Guehi's quality is there for all to see, and it is only a matter of time before he moves to a bigger club.

Marc Guehi and Virgil van Dijk Comparison (2022/2023) Stats Virgil van Dijk Marc Guehi Appearances 32 37 Tackles Per Game 0.8 1.4 Interceptions Per Game 1 1.2 Clearances Per Game 4.2 3.6 Dribbles Per Game 0.3 0.4 Pass Success % 90.5 85.5 Blocks Per Game 0.5 0.6 Overall Rating 6.94 6.68 Sourced from WhoScored

5 Alessandro Bastoni

Inter Milan

The first option outside the Premier League is Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni. The defender has previously caught the eye of Manchester City and Chelsea, and it is no surprise, after performing consistently well for the Italian giants, he has established himself as one of their most important players.

Bastoni has gained Champions League experience with Inter Milan and has made over 20 appearances for Italy. He compared well to Van Dijk during the 2022/23 campaign, ending the season with an impressive pass success rate of 85.4%, which will fit in well with Liverpool favouring to play out from the back. A deal to bring Bastoni to Anfield is possible given Inter Milan's financial troubles, and Liverpool could test their resolve.

Alessandro Bastoni and Virgil van Dijk Comparison (2022/2023) Stats Virgil van Dijk Alessandro Bastoni Appearances 32 26 Tackles Per Game 0.8 1.4 Interceptions Per Game 1 0.8 Clearances Per Game 4.2 1.4 Dribbles Per Game 0.3 0.6 Pass Success % 90.5 85.4 Blocks Per Game 0.5 0.4 Overall Rating 6.94 6.68 Sourced from WhoScored

4 Odilon Kossounou

Bayer Leverkusen

With Bayer Leverkusen manager, and former Liverpool player, Xabi Alonso among the favourites to replace Klopp at Anfield, a move for Odilon Kossounou would make sense given his impressive performances for the Spaniard since his arrival in the Bundesliga. The defender enjoys working under Alonso's management, saying:

"I would say I have worked in a number of areas this season. The system that the coach has introduced suits me very well. I am able to contribute both in an attacking sense and also in a defensive sense. I have also worked a lot on my positioning with the coach."

Kossounou played 15 fewer games than van Dijk during the 2022/23 season but managed to make more tackles on average per game than the Liverpool captain. Kossounou is on course to play more games in the 2023/24 season, having already played 14 games, and is beginning to establish himself as a regular under Alonso.

Odilon Kossounou and Virgil van Dijk Comparison (2022/2023) Stats Virgil van Dijk Odilon Kossounou Appearances 32 17 Tackles Per Game 0.8 0.9 Interceptions Per Game 1 1 Clearances Per Game 4.2 2.3 Dribbles Per Game 0.3 0.3 Pass Success % 90.5 82.8 Blocks Per Game 0.5 0.5 Overall Rating 6.94 6.50 Sourced from WhoScored

3 Jean-Clair Todibo

OGC Nice

Jean-Clair Todibo is a player who has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Chelsea showing a keen interest in the defender. The centre-back has performed at a high level consistently for OGC Nice, resulting in Todibo making his international debut for France in September 2023.

Todibo compared impressively with van Dijk during the 2022/23 campaign, making considerably more tackles per game than the Liverpool captain averaging 2.2 per game. A deal for the defender is possible, and there is no doubt that Todibo will end up at one of Europe's top clubs sooner rather than later.

Jean-Clair Todibo and Virgil van Dijk Comparison (2022/2023) Stats Virgil van Dijk Jean-Clair Todibo Appearances 32 33 Tackles Per Game 0.8 2.2 Interceptions Per Game 1 1.2 Clearances Per Game 4.2 3.1 Dribbles Per Game 0.3 0.4 Pass Success % 90.5 88.9 Blocks Per Game 0.5 0.6 Overall Rating 6.94 6.79 Sourced from WhoScored

2 Goncalo Inacio

Sporting Lisbon

Sporting Lisbon manager, Ruben Amorim, is among the list of potential candidates to replace Klopp at Liverpool, and should that happen, a move for Goncalo Inacio wouldn't come as a surprise. The pair clearly have a good working relationship, given Inacio was handed his Sporting Lisbon debut by Amorim in March 2021, and has established himself as a first-team regular.

Inacio impressed during the 2022/23 campaign, with the Sporting Lisbon defender matching closely with the Liverpool captain when it came to the pass success rate, ending the season with 90% compared to van Dijk's 90.5%. Any deal to bring Inacio to Anfield will be made all the easier, should Amorim replace Klopp as manager.

Goncalo Inacio and Virgil van Dijk Comparison (2022/2023) Stats Virgil van Dijk Goncalo Inacio Appearances 32 26 Tackles Per Game 0.8 1.2 Interceptions Per Game 1 1.4 Clearances Per Game 4.2 1.9 Dribbles Per Game 0.3 0.5 Pass Success % 90.5 90 Blocks Per Game 0.5 0.3 Overall Rating 6.94 6.83 Sourced from WhoScored

1 Antonio Silva

Benfica

Antonio Silva is another player who has attracted interest from Premier League clubs in the shape of Manchester United and Chelsea. There is good reason for the interest with shades of an old-school centre-back on the shoulders of a 20-year-old. He is the youngest player on the list, and the only player to end the 2022/23 season with a higher overall rating than van Dijk. Silva is also the only player on the list with a higher pass success rate than the Dutchman, ending the 2022/23 campaign with 91.5%.

Benfica defender, and former Tottenham Hotspur player, Jan Vertonghen heaped praise on Silva, saying:

"If he keeps doing what he's doing, he has everything to be one of the best defenders in the world in a year or two."

He won't come cheap, with a reported price tag of £87 million. However, Liverpool spent £75 million on van Dijk in 2018, who was already an accomplished defender following spells with Celtic and Southampton. The Liverpool captain was 26 years old when he arrived at Anfield. It would mean the Reds would spend £12 million more on Silva for a player six years younger than van Dijk when he joined the club. Liverpool have shown that they are not averse to spending big if the right player comes along.