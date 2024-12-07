Liverpool have drawn up a four-man shortlist of possible Virgil van Dijk replacements as the centre-back edges closer to an Anfield exit at the end of the season. The former Southampton man has been a vital component to the Merseyside club following his arrival in 2018, but his current deal expires at the end of the 2024/25 campaign and, as things stand, he's yet to sign a new contract.

In fact, recent reports have suggested that Van Dijk has actually turned down an extension offer from Liverpool and unless they come back with an improved offer, there's a very real possibility that Arne Slot will be without the 33-year-old next year. While they clearly want to hold onto the star, the Reds have also been preparing for the worst.

As a result, they've been looking at potential replacements for Van Dijk and, according to Team Talk, they've come up with a shortlist of four players.

The Four Players Liverpool Are Considering

Including one Premier League star

Losing someone of Van Dijk's calibre wouldn't be easy. He's considered one of the best defenders in the world today, but according to the report, there are four figures that Liverpool have identified as maybe being up to the task. The first player they're said to be looking at has already proven himself in the Premier League and that's Marc Guehi. The Crystal Palace man has been highly sought-after in recent months following some impressive performances for the Eagles and he was labelled an 'absolute gem' by Michael Beale for his exploits with the England national team at Euro 2024. His experience in the English top flight lends well to him slotting in seamlessly too.

Another star that Liverpool are considering is Juventus' Gleison Bremer. Having been linked with Manchester United in the past, the Brazilian would likely cost over £60m, but he's earned his lofty asking price. Slot is also said to be keen on Sporting CP centre-back, Goncalo Inacio. They wouldn't be the only club chasing the 23-year-old, though.

The last defender on the club's radar in the event of a Van Dijk exit is Sevilla's Loic Bade. It's said that they will be keeping a close eye on his performances throughout the remainder of the season.