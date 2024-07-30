Highlights Arsenal and Liverpool face off at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Gunners defeated Manchester United in their last outing, Liverpool downed Real Betis.

The side's last met in February 2024 at the Emirates.

Liverpool and Arsenal clash in an all-Premier League match-up at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, as part of both teams' American pre-season tour ahead of the hotly anticipated 2024-25 campaign.

Admittedly, the Reds have had a mixed pre-season so far, with one win and one loss in their two friendlies under new Dutch manager Arne Slot. Mikel Arteta's Gunners have achieved one draw and one win so far in their two fixtures.

Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is the arena for this encounter, and it can host approximately 67,594 fans. Although a sell-out crowd isn't necessarily guaranteed, the atmosphere will no doubt be building as excitement around the new season grows in front of an American audience.

Related Arsenal Contact 'World-Class' Star to Join After Calafiori Arsenal have made contact with Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino’s representatives over a summer move

Liverpool vs. Arsenal: Match Information When 01/08/24 Where Lincoln Financial Field Time 12:30 am BST Location Philadelphia, USA TV The match will be broadcast live on LFCTV GO. Fans can also stream the entire action through Arsenal.com.

Form Guide

Liverpool adapting under Slot, Arsenal unbeaten

Liverpool come into this fixture with one win and one defeat. In Arne Slot's first game, a behind closed doors friendly against Preston North End, the former Feyenoord man endured a difficult debut in charge. The Reds lost 1-0 despite naming a team that included the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah.

In their second game, fortunes shifted, as they beat Real Betis 1-0 at the Acrisure Stadium in Pennsylvania thanks to Szoboszlai's first-half strike. Slot's side notably dominated possession against their LaLiga opponents, holding 63% of the ball.

Another interesting fact, is that Liverpool remain the only team in the Premier League yet to make a first-team signing, and it seems Slot looks to utilise the existing depth at his disposal before making major changes.

With another battle with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on the horizon, Mikel Arteta's side are looking to put their name on the Premier League trophy for the first time since the 2003-04 season. Their pre-season campaign has started positively, drawing 1-1 in their opening friendly against Bournemouth, before defeating them in a penalty shootout, and then coming from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in their most recent fixture.

The atmosphere around the camp will no doubt be bolstered by the recent acquisition of Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, as Arsenal signal their intent to the rest of the league with signings of that ilk.

Picks

GMS presents our picks with analysis

Via PaddyPower, Liverpool and Arsenal share the same odds for victory in this one, with both at 6/4. The odds for a draw are 23/10. Five players who could score anytime, have been listed favourably as follows - Mohamed Salah (15/8), Lewis Koumas (23/10), Kai Havertz (5/2), Fabio Carvalho (12/5), Gabriel Jesus (5/2).

In regards to whether both teams score, the odds are 4/7 for yes, and 5/4 for no.

Related Mo Salah Called ‘Phenomenal’ by Liverpool Coach in Pre-Season Training Mohamed Salah has returned to Liverpool's pre-season training in brilliant physical condition ahead of Arne Slot's first season at the club.

Team News

Big names to feature

As many as 14 Liverpool players were involved in international duty at either the 2024 European Championships or Copa America, and a majority of those stars are yet to return after reaching the knockout rounds. Only Andrew Robertson, Diogo Jota, Szoboszlai and Vitezslav Jaros have returned due to group stage exits (with the exception of Jota).

Curtis Jones is unlikely to feature on Thursday after being forced off with an injury in the victory over Real Betis, meaning Slot could potentially name a midfield of Wataru Endo, Tyler Morton and Szoboszlai. Slot's defensive options are extremely depleted due to the international involvement of several key players, leaving a weakened backline of Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Sepp van den Berg and Konstantinos Tsimikas likely to start.

Arsenal are also without several regular starters due to the international tournaments, meaning Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, David Raya and William Saliba will not play a part on the tour. Gabriel Magalhaes, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli all joined the squad from July 25 and played a part in the victory over Manchester United. The trio are believed to be available to start this one too.

Teenager Ethan Nwaneri has featured in the starting side in each of Arsenal's two friendly matches so far, and the midfielder will be looking to continue his impressive run of displays against Liverpool.

Head-to-head History and Results

The last fixture between the two saw Arsenal victorious

Ahead of this intriguing pre-season game, it's worth looking at the head-to-head between the two. Although both sides will readily rotate and not want to over-exert any of their players, a competitive match is still expected. Arsenal beat Liverpool 3-1 when the sides last met in a February Premier League encounter.

Liverpool wins: 95

Games drawn: 64

Arsenal wins: 83

Related "I Used to Coach at Liverpool - Klopp Nearly Snubbed Alisson for Alternative Deal" The Frenchman's move to Liverpool was all but done but that would've prevented a deal for Alisson being landed for financial reasons.

Liverpool's Pre-season Schedule

United and Sevilla follow Gunners challenge

Preston 1-0 Liverpool - (Behind-closed doors) - AXA Training Centre, Kirkby, Liverpool. July 19th, 2024

Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis - 12.30am BST - Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh. July 27th, 2024

Liverpool vs Arsenal - 12.30am BST - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia. August 1st, 2024

Liverpool vs Manchester United - 12.45am BST - Brice Stadium, South Carolina. August 4th, 2024

Liverpool vs Sevilla - 3pm BST - Anfield, Liverpool. August 11th, 2024

Arsenal's Pre-season Schedule

American tour gives way to Emirates outings

Arsenal 1-1 Bournemouth - 10.30pm ET / 3.30am BST - Health Sports Park, Los Angeles. 24th July, 2024

Arsenal vs Manchester United - 8pm ET / 1am BST (July 28) - SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles. 27th July, 2024

Arsenal v Liverpool - 7.30pm ET / 12.30am BST (Aug 1) - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia. 31st July

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen - 6pm BST - Emirates Stadium, London. 7th August, 2024

Arsenal vs Lyon - 2pm BST - Emirates Stadium, London. 11th August, 2024