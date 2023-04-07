Arsenal travel to Liverpool in a game that is likely to have a major say in where the Premier League title ends up.

The Gunners find themselves in uncharted territory in recent times, sitting eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, albeit having played a game more than Pep Guardiola’s side. They come into the game in stunning form with seven league wins on the spin but their trip to Merseyside is a serious test of their mettle.

Anfield might still be a fortress of sorts, but which Liverpool turns up is the real question. Will it be the side who thrashed Manchester United 7-0 and beat City 1-0 at home, or the side that has been a shadow of its former self for much of the season? Sitting in 8th place, a win is imperative if there’s to be any hope of Champions League football next season.

With so much on the line, we have all the key details as Liverpool take on Arsenal.

When do Liverpool play Arsenal?

The match takes place on Sunday 9th April with a kick-off time of 4:30pm (UK time).

Where will Liverpool vs Arsenal be played?

The match will be played at Anfield, where Arsenal have not won a league game since August 2012.

Where can you watch Liverpool vs Arsenal?

The match will be shown on both Sky Sports Main Event (Sky channel 501, Virgin channel 401) and Sky Sports Premier League (Sky channel 502 and Virgin channel 402).

Coverage starts on both channels at 4pm.

How can you live stream Liverpool vs Arsenal?

With the match on Sky Sports, it will also be available to view on Sky Go on mobile/computer/tablet.

Of course, you will need a Sky subscription for this.

Liverpool vs Arsenal history

As two of the three biggest and most successful clubs in England, it is hardly surprising that Liverpool and Arsenal share a rich history of title fights, high-profile matches and players to have worn both shades of red, although there has never been a true animosity between them.

They met in both the 1950 and 1971 FA Cup finals, with Arsenal emerging victorious both times, the second landing them just the second league and cup double in English football history.

Throughout much of the of next 15 years, the two clubs did not compete against one another for major honours, with Liverpool the omnipotent force in the country and Arsenal falling into malaise until the arrival of George Graham in 1986.

The Scotsman’s first season saw his side defeat Liverpool in the League Cup final, ending an eight-year drought for the club. Soon, Arsenal were competing for the league title again, leading to the biggest title showdown in modern top-flight history.

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 26: Arsenal players from left Kevin Richardson, Steve Bould, Paul Merson and Alan Smith celebrate in the dressing room with the League Division One trophy after Arsenal had beaten Liverpool 2-0 in the final game of the season to pip Liverpool to the title, at Anfield on May 26, 1989 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images)

Arsenal travelled to Anfield on the final day of the season needing to beat Liverpool by two goals to pip them to the title on goals scored. They duly did this, with future Anfield favourite Michael Thomas scoring the second goal in a 2-0 win in injury time. The Aguero moment might be more famous to most readers, but football didn’t start in 1992, and we’re unlikely to ever get something more dramatic than ’89.

With the dawn of the Premier League, the two clubs toiled in the opening years as Manchester United’s main challenges came from Blackburn and Newcastle. Arsenal also had a truly shocking record against Liverpool during this time, failing to defeat the Reds on 14 straight occasions from 1994 to 2000, Robbie Fowler being a regular scourge of the Gunners.

The arrival of Arsene Wenger and Arsenal’s subsequent success came with several marquee victories against Liverpool – two 2-1 away wins in 2001/02 and 2003/04, as well as a 4-2 home in that second season that featured a stunning Thierry Henry hat-trick and the preservation of their “Invincibles” season.

12 May 2001: Michael Owen scoring the first goal for Liverpool during the AXA sponsored 2001 FA Cup Final between Arsenal v Liverpool at the Millennium Stadium, Cardiff. Mandatory Credit: Ben Radford/ALLS

Revenge was taken by Liverpool in the 2001 FA Cup final, with Michael Owen’s epic late double stealing the trophy from the Gunners, who had utterly dominated the game.

Other famous victories for the Gunners at Anfield in the last 20 years include the 6-3 League Cup win and a Robin van Persie-inspired win in 2011/12. The start of the following season saw their final victory (2-0) against their opponents this weekend.

Several home wins have come in this time but trips to the red side of Merseyside have usually ended in heavy defeats, with Liverpool failing to score less than three goals at home to Arsenal in the league since 2014.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool reacts during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Liverpool FC and FC Porto at Anfield on November 24, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

As well as the previously mentioned Michael Thomas, the likes of Nicolas Anelka, Kolo Toure, Jermaine Pennant, Yossi Benayoun and Ray Kennedy have played for both clubs. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the most recent player to do this, having moved from North London to Merseyside in August 2017. His time at Anfield (and career in general) has been blighted by injury, and he is unlikely to feature against his former club.

Overall Head to Head record

The clubs have met on 238 occasions, with Liverpool shading the rivalry with 94 wins to Arsenal’s 82. The other 62 games between the pair have ended in draws, via 11v11.

Last five meetings (all competitions)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal shoots past Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

9th October 2022: Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – Premier League

Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – Premier League 16th March 2022: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool – Premier League

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool – Premier League 20th January 2022: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool – League Cup

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool – League Cup 13th January 2022: Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal – League Cup

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal – League Cup 20th November 2021: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal – Premier League

Liverpool vs Arsenal Team News

Liverpool remain without Thiago, Naby Keita and Stefan Bajcetic which has their midfield looking extremely light. Luis Diaz is back in training but is unlikely to be involved given he’s been out since before the World Cup. Virgil van Dijk should be fit after missing the draw at Chelsea through illness. He should return to the side alongside many of the big-hitters dropped during the week.

William Saliba is likely to miss out once again meaning Rob Holding will continue at the back. Eddie Nketiah also remains out while Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu won’t play again this season.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez

Arsenal Predicted Starting XI: Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel. Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Trossard, Saka, Jesus

Match prediction

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal: Liverpool have stepped up in big league home games this season and expect the same here. Goals seem a certainty and a draw would leave the title race delicately balanced.