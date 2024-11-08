Heading into the final weekend of Premier League action before the November international break, Liverpool are set to host Aston Villa in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday evening at 8PM.

Arne Slot's side come into this matchup in phenomenal form, having won their last three matches in all competitions, beating Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in their most recent midweek match in the Champions League, dispatching them in convincing fashion, winning 4-0.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery's men will be looking to regain their early season form, without a win in their last four games in all competitions and losing to Club Brugge on Wednesday evening 1-0 after a moment of madness from Tyrone Mings cost Villa a penalty.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Odds

Home Win - 1/2 | Away Win - 5/1 | Draw - 15/4

As Liverpool are top of the table and are currently flying under the Dutchman, it is understandable why the home side are considered favourites to claim victory on the night.

Under Slot, the Reds have been almost unstoppable to date, with only Nuno Espirito Santo's Nottingham Forest inflicting defeat on them this campaign, who have proven to be one of the league's banana skins, sitting in third place heading into this weekend.

After a scintillating start to the season, many were eager to see how Liverpool would deal with their daunting run of fixtures that they are currently amidst, as their fixture list during the final two months of the year provided potential for a collapse in form.

However, in their last six games, they have managed five wins over Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Leverkusen, and Brighton & Hove Albion twice, while drawing 2-2 with Arsenal. This has all been achieved by a more controlled approach to games than under previous manager Jurgen Klopp, earning them an incredible defensive record of six goals conceded in the league and only one in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, following a bright start of their own, Villa have crept into a bit of a rut recently, suffering three defeats in a row, losing to Club Brugge, Tottenham Hotspur, and Crystal Palace. Against Spurs last weekend in the league, they were competitive, and for a large part of the game gave them a tough game, but in the final half an hour, a collapse saw them lose 4-1 after initially taking the lead in the 32nd minute.

If they are to improve on their recent results, they will need to tighten up at the back, as they have conceded eight goals in their previous four outings, and against one of the most prolific forward lines in Europe this weekend, it could be devastating if Emery does not get them organised at Anfield.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Odds Results Bet Fractional Decimal American Liverpool Win 1/2 1.5 -200 Draw 15/4 4.75 +375 Aston Villa Win 5/1 6.0 +500

Scoreline Odds: Lowest Odds on a 2-1 Liverpool victory

Draw 1-1 - 9/1 | Liverpool Win 2-1 - 7/1 | Aston Villa Win 2-1 - 18/1

From a defensive standpoint, Liverpool have been the best side in the Premier League this season, keeping six clean sheets with three different goalkeepers. Conversely, Aston Villa's Achilles heel this season is their inability to keep clean sheets, securing only one this campaign and conceding 15 goals in the league.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 8/13 1.62 -163 Neither Team to Score 6/5 2.2 +120

Offensively, both contain formidable threats, as Liverpool have struck on 19 occasions in the league, attaining unbelievable depth in forward areas, while Aston Villa have scored 17, and possess two of the best strikers in the league in Jhon Duran and Ollie Watkins, who combined have scored nine of the Villains goals this season.​​​​​​​

Liverpool vs Aston Villa - Top Six Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Liverpool Win 2-1 7/1 8.0 +700 Draw 1-1 9/1 10.0 +900 Liverpool Win 2-0 17/2 9.5 +850 Liverpool Win 1-0 10/1 11.0 +1000 Liverpool Win 3-0 11/1 12.0 +1100 Liverpool Win 3-1 11/1 12.0 +1100

In last season's head-to-head, nine goals were scored over the two matches played, as Liverpool were 3-0 winners in this identical fixture at Anfield, while Villa were able to take a point in the game at Villa Park, drawing 3-3, indicating that we could be in for another high-scoring affair this time around.​​​​​​​

Liverpool vs Aston Villa Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/50 1.02 -5000 Under 0.5 12/1 13.0 +1200 Over 1.5 1/7 1.14 -700 Under 1.5 4/1 5.0 +400 Over 2.5 4/9 1.44 -225 Under 2.5 13/8 2.63 +163 Over 3.5 6/5 2.2 +120 Under 3.5 8/13 1.62 -163 Over 4.5 5/2 3.5 +250 Under 4.5 2/7 1.29 -350 Over 5.5 5/1 6.0 +500 Under 5.5 1/9 1.11 -900

Goalscorer Odds: Both sides offer good options

Salah - 19/20 | Nunez - 11/8 | Watkins - 23/10 | Duran - 12/5

As Mohamed Salah has already scored seven in the league in 10 matches, it comes as no surprise that the Egyptian forward is deemed the most likely source of goals in this affair at 19/20 to score anytime.​​​​​​​

Liverpool Goalscorer Odds vs Aston Villa Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Mohamed Salah 7/2 4.5 +350 19/20 1.95 -105 Darwin Nunez 9/2 5.5 +450 11/8 2.38 +138 Luis Diaz 5/1 6.0 +500 8/5 2.6 +160 Cody Gakpo 5/1 6.0 +500 6/4 2.5 +150 Dominik Szoboszlai 9/1 10.0 +900 21/10 3.1 +210 Curtis Jones 9/1 10.0 +900 17/5 4.4 +340

Scoring a hat trick in the midweek against Leverkusen, Columbian winger Luis Diaz has been in fine goalscoring form this season, hitting the back of the net five times in the Premier League, and is valued at 5/1 to score first in this game, which could be a great value option.​​​​​​​

Aston Villa Goalscorer Odds vs Liverpool Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Ollie Watkins 7/1 6.0 +500 23/10 3.3 +230 Jhon Duran 7/1 6.5 +550 12/5 3.4 +240 Morgan Rogers 10/1 7.0 +600 18/5 4.6 +360 Leon Bailey 11/1 8.5 +750 9/2 5.5 +450 Jaden Philogene 12/1 8.5 +750 24/5 5.8 +480 Jacob Ramsey 12/1 8.5 +750 24/5 5.8 +480

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins is deemed Aston Villa's main threat heading into this one, as the man who scored 19 goals in the previous campaign has already hit five this time around, making him good value at 23/10 to score anytime. Another great value option for the Villains is Morgan Rogers at 18/5 to score anytime, as the English midfielder has already scored three times this season, including the opener against Tottenham last weekend. ​​​​​​​

Prediction: Liverpool to drop points in 1-1 stalemate

Emery to place a speedbump in the host's title charge

Despite Villa's recent woes away at Anfield, Unai Emery will be desperate to get a result and will look to set up a game plan to frustrate the home side, looking to hit them in transitions with their counter-attacking threats. Their defensive gameplan will be to defend in a compact 4-4-1-1 formation, not allowing the Liverpool forwards to pick up any spaces in-between their lines and forcing them on the outside.

In transition, threats such as Morgan Rogers and Leon Bailey can carry them up the pitch with pace and will be vital to take pressure off the backline. As seen against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, Liverpool can struggle at times to break down very compact teams, and with the threats Villa attain, a score draw may just be on the cards here.

Both teams to score (8/13)

Match to end in 2-1 win (7/1)

Mohamed Salah to score first (7/2)

Ollie Watkins to score any time (23/10)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.