As the second round of the new Champions League format commences this week, Liverpool are set to host Bologna at 20:00 (BST) after picking up an impressive three points in their first gameweek away at the San Siro against AC Milan, winning the match 3-1.

Since the arrival of their new head coach, Arne Slot, in the summer, Liverpool have begun the season in phenomenal form, currently at the helm of the Premier League table after a 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on the weekend away at the Molineux Stadium.

Meanwhile, Bologna have had a frustrating beginning to their campaign in the Serie A, having only recorded a single victory in their opening six matches, languishing 13th in the Italian first division. In their last outing, they were unable to hold onto a precious 1-0 lead at home against Atalanta, as a Jhon Lucimi red card in the 51st minute derailed their plans. They conceded an agonising equaliser in the 90th minute for their fourth draw of the season.

Liverpool vs Bologna Odds

Home side overwhelming favourites to win

Liverpool are considered major favourites to win with odds of 1/5, while a victory for Bologna has been set at an unlikely 14/1 and a draw at 6/1.

With Liverpool being at Anfield and in supreme form heading into this clash, it is understandable why they are considerable favourites.

Since appointing Slot, Liverpool have made slight adjustments from the Jurgen Klopp era, maintaining a similar playstyle but having noticeably become more controlled in their approach. Under the German, the Reds were an incredibly entertaining outfit to watch, pressing from the front and playing in a style that Klopp referred to as "controlled chaos". It was incredibly effective in terms of scoring goals, but without a holding midfielder, it did leave them exposed defensively at times. However, since the Dutchman took charge, they have adopted a more possession-based approach, which so far has made them a lot more defensively secure than last season.

For Bologna, it has been a struggle for them since losing their main man in the defensive department, Riccardo Calafiori, to Arsenal in the summer, having conceded nine goals in their opening six matches. Their impressive defensive record played a large part in them earning their spot in the Champions League for this season, holding the third-best record in the division by conceding only 32 goals.

Liverpool vs Bologna - Odds Results Bet Fractional Decimal American Liverpool Win 1/5 1.2 -500 Draw 6/1 7.0 +600 Bologna Win 14/1 15.0 +1400

Liverpool vs Bologna Scoreline

Reds expected to record a comfortable 2-0 win

The bookies place the odds for over/under 2.5 goals at 4/9 and 13/8 respectively. Meanwhile, the odds state that this match is most likely to end in a 2-0 triumph for Liverpool, at 6/1.

Goalscoring has not been an issue for the home side, as they come into this affair in red-hot form in front of goal, having scored 13 times in their last four outings in all competitions. Meanwhile, Vincenzo Italiano's men come into this match with a less impressive track record than their opponents, hitting the back of the net seven times in seven games in all competitions.

Liverpool vs Bologna Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 10/11 1.91 -110 Neither Teams to Score 4/5 1.8 +80

At home, Liverpool are likely to go for the jugular from the whistle here and will look to put Bologna to the sword early in an attempt to manage their big stars' minutes towards the back end of the match. However, La Grassa will be looking to frustrate the favourites, sitting deep in a lower block to close off the gaps, and will likely spend most of the match in their defensive shape.

Liverpool vs Bologna - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Liverpool Win 2-0 6/1 7.0 +600 Liverpool Win 3-0 7/1 8.0 +700 Liverpool Win 2-1 8/1 9.0 +800 Liverpool Win 1-0 17/2 9.5 +850 Liverpool Win 3-1 11/1 12.0 +1100

Keeping it tight at the back will be key, as Liverpool's attacking firepower is a well-known strength of their game, regardless of which of the attackers they start, as displayed in their 5-1 thumping of West Ham United in the Carabao Cup with a rotated side. The away side will need to find solidity that has escaped them in the Serie A thus far, having recorded no clean sheets yet this season in the league.

Liverpool vs Bologna Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/50 1.02 -5000 Under 0.5 12/1 13.0 +1200 Over 1.5 1/7 1.14 -700 Under 1.5 4/1 5.0 +400 Over 2.5 4/9 1.44 -225 Under 2.5 13/8 2.63 +163 Over 3.5 11/10 2.1 +110 Under 3.5 4/6 1.67 -150 Over 4.5 5/2 3.5 +250 Under 4.5 2/7 1.29 -350 Over 5.5 5/1 6.0 +500 Under 5.5 1/9 1.11 -900

Liverpool vs Bologna Goalscorers

Liverpool dominate the odds but Bologna attacking options provide value

Mohamed Salah is favoured to score first at 3/1, while Diogo Jota has been tipped at EVENS to score at any time. For Bologna, Thijs Dallinga has been priced at 11/1 to find the net first, while Santiago Castro and Riccardo Orsolini are both anytime goalscorer options at 6/1.

As he so often has done for Liverpool, Mohamed Salah has started the season in phenomenal form, scoring four goals in six Premier League games and assisting four times as well.

Liverpool Goalscorer Odds vs Bologna Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Mohamed Salah 3/1 4.0 +300 7/10 1.7 -143 Diogo Jota 7/2 4.5 +350 EVENS 2.0 -100 Luis Diaz 4/1 5.0 +400 21/20 2.05 +105 Darwin Nunez 4/1 5.0 +400 11/10 2.1 +110 Federico Chiesa 4/1 5.0 +400 23/20 2.15 +115 Cody Gakpo 9/2 5.5 +450 5/4 2.25 +125

Though, Cody Gakpo could offer good value as a goalscorer here if trusted with a start. Having hit the back of the net twice in the West Ham victory, 5/4 to score anytime could be the best value option of the frontline.

Bologna Goalscorer Odds vs Liverpool Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Thijs Dallinga 11/1 12.0 +1100 9/2 5.5 +450 Santiago Castro 14/1 15.0 +1400 6/1 7.0 +600 Riccardo Orsolini 14/1 15.0 +1400 6/1 7.0 +600 Jens Odgaard 16/1 17.0 +1600 13/2 7.5 +650 Giovanni Fabbian 16/1 17.0 +1600 13/2 7.5 +650 Samuel Iling-Junior 16/1 17.0 +1600 7/1 8.0 +700

All of the returns for Bologna's potential goalscorers here provide good value options. Having scored 10 goals in the league last season, Riccardo Orsolini provides potentially the best value of all at 6/1 to score anytime.

Liverpool vs Bologna Prediction and Best Bets

Liverpool to make it two from two in Europe in 3-1 victory

The Reds will likely come out of the blocks quite quickly in this one, and backed by the atmosphere of Anfield on a Champions League night under the lights, this could get ugly for Bologna if Liverpool get on the scoresheet early. Bologna are likely to sit in a compact shape, and will try to make it difficult for Slot's men to find their rhythm and penetrate their backline. However, with the attacking options the home side possess, it is more than likely that they will breach what has been a leaky backline for the Italians this season. See our full prediction below.

Liverpool to win (1/5)

Both teams to score (10/11)

Over 2.5 goals (4/9)

Liverpool to win 2-0 (6/1)

Mohamed Salah to score first (3/1)

Thijs Dallinga to score any time (9/2)

