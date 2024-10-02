Liverpool continued their positive start to their Champions League campaign, by easing past Bologna at Anfield tonight, beating the Italian side 2-0 courtesy of goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah.

Despite Bologna having an excellently worked goal ruled out early on, Liverpool came out of the blocks quickly, dominating possession and territory, and were rewarded for these efforts after eleven minutes. Darwin Nunez fed Salah inside the box, with the Egyptian delivering a first-time pinpoint cross to the back post where MacAllister arrived to tap in the opener.

The Reds could've doubled their lead shortly afterward, had Nunez not marginally strayed offside after a neatly worked move down the right. The Italian outfit grew in confidence as the half wore on, with Dan Ndoye striking the woodwork on two separate occasions, just minutes apart, and then Alisson expertly kept out Kacper Urbanski from close range.

Arne Slot's side regained control of the encounter at the start of the second half, although they lacked a cutting edge in the final third, and could've been pegged back when Riccardo Orsolini forced a save from Alisson from a set-piece. Several nearly moments ensued for Liverpool, with Dominik Szoboszali almost finding Luis Diaz for a tap-in, and Salah curling a fierce shot narrowly wide. The home team's pressure eventually paid dividens, with another fierce Salah curler this time finding the top corner, brilliantly flying beyond the outstretched Skorupski.

While Bologna remained spirited, they didn't quite muster the quality of chance to mount a comeback, and Liverpool spurned further opportunities to make the scoreline more emphatic.

Liverpool vs Bologna Match Stats Liverpool Statistics Bologna 52% Possession 48% 9 Shots 12 4 Shots on Target 2 10 Fouls 8 4 Yellow Cards 2

Match Highlights

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK - Alisson Becker - 7/10

Largely untested, but solid on the ball. One great save from Urabnski in the first half.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10

As you'd expect, several wonderful passes got Liverpool up the pitch and were crucial to the home team progressing the ball. Struggled a little with Ndoye at times.

CB - Ibrahima Konate - 6/10

Dallinga caused him some issues with his movement, but largely solid. Booked for a tussle in the first half.

CB - Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Imperious as ever, and some sensational long-balls, but, like Konate, booked in the first half.

LB - Andy Roberston - 6/10

Not the attacking outlet we're accustomed to, but locked down Orsolini.

CM - Ryan Gravenberch - 9/10

Some excellently press resistant moments, and protected the Merseysiders' back four well.

CM - Alexis MacAllister - 7/10

Immaculately timed run in to open the scoring, and his usual dependable self in possession.

CM - Dominik Szoboszlai - 6/10

Worked hard defensively and in his pressing work, but will be frustrated with what he did on the ball, struggling to influence proceedings in the final third.

RW - Mohamed Salah - 8/10

Delivered a creative masterclass from out wide, with some delicious passes and crosses helping to carve open the Bologna defence. Topped it off with a stunning strike.

ST - Darwin Nunez - 5/10

A constant threat in the away side's box as he always is, but typically lacking the correct execution of his final action.

LW - Luis Diaz - 6/10

Involved in some threatening Liverpool attacks, but Slot's side's preference was to attack down the right, and he was hooked for Cody Gakpo after wasting several promising transitions.

Sub - Diogo Jota - 6/10

Was a threat, but overcomplicated some attacks.

Sub - Kostas Tsimikas - 6/10

Not threatened as the game got away from Bologna.

Sub - Cody Gakpo - 5/10

Didn't make a significant impact.

Sub - Conor Bradley - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Sub - Curtis Jones - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Bologna Player Ratings

GK - Lukasz Skorupski - 6/10

Brave on the ball, but perhaps a bit hesitant in coming out for the Mac Allister goal.

RB - Stefan Posch - 7/10

Stable in possession, and dealt well with Diaz.

CB - Sam Beukema - 4/10

Positionally all over the place at times, he struggled with Nunez' relentless movement. Eventually hooked at the hour mark.

CB - Jhon Lucumi - 8/10

Some good recovery moments, and very accomplished on the ball. Impressive.

LB - Juan Miranda - 4/10

Couldn't handle Salah and Alexander-Arnold's combination play and failed to stop their sublime passing that created several good opportunities.

CM - Nikola Moro - 5/10

Quiet in the first half, struggled to impose himself on a physically robust Liverpool midfield.

CM - Remo Freuler - 6/10

Dogged display off the ball, worked exceptionally hard to try and drive his team forward.

CM - Kacper Urbanski - 7/10

Some nice touches and movement to get into the final third and be a threat, but wasted a promising opportunity in the second half with a wild shot.

RW - Riccardo Orsolini - 7/10

Disappointing final ball, but some good early switches to Ndoye, and nice touches in build-up.

ST - Thijs Dallinga - 7/10

Impressive movement, and caused two excellent centre-backs issues.

LW - Dan Ndoye - 8/10

Really bright in the first half, providing a constant threat to Alexander-Arnold, hitting the woodwork twice.

Sub - Nicolo Casale - /10

Looked more assured than Beukema.

Sub - Michel Aebischer - 5/10

Hardly got on the ball, and was booked for a reckless tackle on Mac Allister.

Sub - Samuel Illing-Junior - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Sub - Santiago Castro - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Sub - Giovani Fabbian - N/A

Not on long enough to rate.

Man of the Match - Ryan Gravenberch

The Dutchman ran the show for the Reds, continuing his impressive start to the season, anchoring the Liverpool back four. His work on the ball was neat, progressive and decisive, while he shielded the defence by picking up second balls and winning his duels at a high rate.

With talk of Slot needing a more natural six in his squad constantly surfacing in the ether, Gravenberch is beginning to quieten these conversations by producing consistently in this position. The Netherlands international struggled at times in his opening campaign on Merseyside but has come into his own in this new role under his compatriot.