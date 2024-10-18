Key Takeaways Liverpool have won 24 out of 64 matches against Chelsea in the Premier League era, while the Blues won 21.

The rivalry intensified in the 2000s, with Chelsea dominating, under Jose Mourinho.

The upcoming 2024/25 fixtures present an exciting clash between new head coaches Enzo Maresca and Arne Slot.

Liverpool against Chelsea is still one of the most eagerly-anticipated Premier League fixtures and could arguably be considered as one of the great Premier League rivalries. Since 1992, the two teams have met on 64 occasions, with some memorable clashes also in the UEFA Champions League. Many fans will remember this rivalry because of the battle between Rafa Benitez and Jose Mourinho in the early 2000s, when the Blues won their first five matches against Liverpool under the Portuguese manager but then lost to the Reds at Anfield in the semi-final of the 2004/05 Champions League.

In the 2024/25 Premier League season, Liverpool host Chelsea in October before the return game at Stamford Bridge in May. Last season, Jurgen Klopp picked up four points in games against the Blues, including a comprehensive 4-1 win in Merseyside. Ahead of the two matches between the new head coaches, Enzo Maresca and Arne Slot, during this campaign, here is a complete guide to the head-to-head record between the two sides in the Premier League era.

Liverpool vs Chelsea - List of Results in the Premier League Era Season Match Venue 1992/93 Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea Anfield 1992/93 Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 1993/94 Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 1993/94 Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea Anfield 1994/95 Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea Anfield 1994/95 Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 1995/96 Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 1995/96 Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea Anfield 1996/97 Liverpool 5-1 Chelsea Anfield 1996/97 Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 1997/98 Liverpool 4-2 Chelsea Anfield 1997/98 Chelsea 4-1 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 1998/99 Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea Anfield 1998/99 Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 1999/00 Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea Anfield 1999/00 Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2000/01 Chelsea 3-0 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2000/01 Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea Anfield 2001/02 Chelsea 4-0 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2001/02 Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea Anfield 2002/03 Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea Stamford Bridge 2002/03 Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2003/04 Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea Anfield 2003/04 Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2004/05 Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2004/05 Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea Anfield 2005/06 Liverpool 1-4 Chelsea Anfield 2005/06 Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2006/07 Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2006/07 Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea Anfield 2007/08 Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea Anfield 2007/08 Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2008/09 Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2008/09 Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea Anfield 2009/10 Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2009/10 Liverpool 0-2 Chelsea Anfield 2010/11 Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea Anfield 2010/11 Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2011/12 Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2011/12 Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea Anfield 2012/13 Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2012/13 Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea Anfield 2013/14 Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2013/14 Liverpool 0-2 Chelsea Anfield 2014/15 Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea Anfield 2014/15 Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2015/16 Chelsea 1-3 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2015/16 Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea Anfield 2016/17 Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2016/17 Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea Anfield 2017/18 Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea Anfield 2017/18 Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2018/19 Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2018/19 Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea Anfield 2019/20 Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2019/20 Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea Anfield 2020/21 Chelsea 0-2 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2020/21 Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea Anfield 2021/22 Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea Anfield 2021/22 Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2022/23 Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea Anfield 2022/23 Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2023/24 Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool Stamford Bridge 2023/24 Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea Anfield

Related Exclusive: Maresca 'Under Pressure' With Ben Chilwell at Chelsea Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is poised to make a significant U-turn over his treatment of Ben Chilwell

1990s

Tight affairs in early period

Between the 1992/93 and 1999/2000 seasons, Liverpool and Chelsea met 16 times in the Premier League. The Reds came out on top seven times, the Blues won five, and the other four were draws. Notably, both teams didn't win a single game away from home during this period. The best victory at home for Liverpool was in 1996 when they scored five past Chelsea. A brace from Patrik Berger and goals from John Barnes and Robbie Fowler secured a comfortable afternoon for the 19-time English league champions.

As already mentioned, though, Chelsea had their fair share of success against Liverpool during the 1990s. Two years after their humiliating 5-1 defeat at Anfield, they secured a 4-1 win against the Reds at Stamford Bridge. Mark Hughes was the man of the match on this day, scoring twice for Gianluca Vialli's side. They went on to win the League Cup and UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in the 1997/98 campaign - a sign of things to come in the next decade.

Liverpool vs Chelsea - H2H Results Premier League Club Wins Draws Goals Scored Liverpool 24 19 81 Chelsea 21 19 75

2000s

Abramovich and Mourinho arrive

This was the decade that the Liverpool-Chelsea rivalry sparked into what it is today. The final day of the 2002/03 season saw the two teams up against each other, knowing that the winner of the game would take the fourth and final Champions League spot, which at the time was worth £20 million. Liverpool went in front early through Sami Hyypia, but the Blues fought back with goals from Marcel Desailly and Jesper Gronkjaer. They held on to secure three points and Champions League football.

A month after this win, they were bought by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who acquired the club from Ken Bates. In his first summer at the club, he spent over £100 million on players such as Claude Makelele and Juan Sebastian Veron. The spending continued ahead of the 2004/05 campaign, and Claudio Ranieri was replaced by Mourinho, who won the Premier League in his first two seasons.

Mourinho's side did the double over Liverpool in both 2004/05 and 2005/06, which included a famous 4-1 win at Anfield. Even though Chelsea won five consecutive matches against the Reds in the league during Mourinho's first couple of seasons, they did fall short against Benitez's side in the Champions League, losing 1-0 on aggregate over two legs, thanks to Luis Garcia's infamous 'ghost goal'.

After the departure of the Portuguese manager, Liverpool went on a five-match unbeaten run against Chelsea. Overall, the Blues dominated this decade, though, winning 11 matches to Liverpool's six and securing three Premier League titles.

Related Ranking Jose Mourinho's 11 Most Expensive Signings Ever From his time at Manchester United to Roma, a list of the most expensive signings Jose Mourinho has ever made.

2010s

Torres moves to London and Mourinho returns

Fernando Torres controversially joined Chelsea from Liverpool in January 2011 for a fee of £50 million. His first game for his new club was, of course, against his former team. They lost 1-0 thanks to a goal from Raul Meireles. In the first six games of the 2010s, the Reds were unbeaten against Chelsea, including an emphatic 4-1 win in May 2012.

Mourinho returned to Chelsea in 2013 - winning his first three matches against the Reds in the Premier League and continuing his stellar record in the fixture. One of these wins was a 2-0 victory away at Anfield at the end of the 2013/2014 season. Liverpool had won 11 matches in a row coming into the clash, knowing that three more wins would secure a maiden Premier League crown. However, Steven Gerrard slipped on the halfway line in the first half, allowing Demba Ba to run through on goal and open the scoring. Brendan Rodgers' side were unable to find an equaliser and went on to finish second behind Manchester City - extending their long wait for a league title.

There were many memorable games and moments during the remainder of the decade. One of these was Jordan Henderson's spectacular long-range effort at Stamford Bridge in 2016 and Klopp's 5-3 victory against Frank Lampard's Chelsea at the end of Liverpool's 2019/20 Premier League winning campaign.

Related Why Fernando Torres Left Liverpool for Chelsea After becoming a hero at Liverpool, Fernando Torres shockingly turned his back on the club to join Premier League rivals Chelsea in 2011.

2020s

Draws aplenty

Since the start of the 2020/21 season, Chelsea and Liverpool have faced each other eight times. Five of these have been draws, along with three cup finals in this decade that were decided after extra time or penalties following a 0-0 draw in 90 minutes. Liverpool won the first head-to-head in the 2020s, winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge behind closed doors. The Blues responded, though, with a 1-0 win away at Anfield in March 2021 thanks to a goal from Mason Mount. This was their first win away against Liverpool since 2014.

Chelsea's win at Anfield under former manager Thomas Tuchel was followed by five consecutive draws. Both of the league matches in the 2022/23 season were 0-0 draws. Most recently, Liverpool were 4-1 winners against the Blues in January 2024 - their first league victory in this fixture since 2020.

Related 7 Greatest Liverpool vs Chelsea Games (Ranked) Liverpool vs Chelsea has become one of the most eagerly anticipated matches in the English football calendar.

Upcoming Matches

Maresca and Slot to meet for first time

Close

Slot has won nine out of his first 10 matches as Liverpool manager, but he faces his toughest test yet when he faces Maresca's Chelsea. The Blues sit fourth in the Premier League table, only four points behind Liverpool, and will be looking to close the gap when the two sides meet at 4:30pm (BST) on Sunday 20th October.

After the first meeting, Liverpool will travel to Stamford Bridge in May 2025, which is scheduled to be the 35th game of the season. With Slot and Maresca looking to challenge at the top end of the table, this could be one of the standout games in the closing months of the campaign.

Liverpool vs Chelsea - Upcoming 2024/25 Premier League Fixture Match Date Venue Competition Liverpool vs Chelsea 20th September 2024 Anfield Premier League Chelsea vs Liverpool 3rd May 2025 Stamford Bridge Premier League

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and 11v11 - Correct as of 18/10/24.