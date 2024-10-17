As the second international break of the new season closes, Premier League action returns this weekend with a blockbuster affair where league leaders, Liverpool, will host Chelsea in an enthralling encounter on Sunday afternoon at 4:30pm (BST).

The hosts come into this fixture in phenomenal form, beating Crystal Palace 1-0 in their last match and winning all six of their last games in all competitions, including an impressive 3-1 away victory over AC Milan in the Champions League, coming back from a third-minute strike from Christian Pulisic.

Meanwhile, Chelsea also head into this matchup with wind in their sails, undefeated in the last seven matches in all competitions while scoring 17 goals in their last five. However, as brilliant as Enzo Maresca's men have been in front of goal at times, there is still a weak backbone to this side, displayed by a frustrating 1-1 stalemate to Nottingham Forest in their last match.

Result Odds: Liverpool are heavy Favourites

Home Win - 4/6 | Away Win - 17/5 | Draw - 7/2

Winning six out of their seven matches so far this season and leading the Premier League ladder heading into this gameweek, it is understandable why the bookies have the Reds as the favourites to come out victorious at Anfield.

Life under Arne Slot could barely have gotten off to a better start for Liverpool, as they seemed to have picked up from where they had left off under Jurgen Klopp, adopting a slightly less chaotic and more controlled approach under the Dutchman.

Attaining the best defensive record in the league and possessing the firepower to slice apart any defense in Europe on their day, this side has begun the campaign showing signs of a potential title charge.

However, it must be noted that thus far, they have yet to beat any side in the top 10 heading into this match week, with the only side they have faced inside the top-10 being Nottingham Forest, which they lost 1-0 at home.

For Chelsea, it has been a relatively quick start out of the blocks by Maresca's men, with many unsure how the season would unfold under the former Leicester City boss. Offensively, they have looked devastating at times, blasting six past Wolverhampton Wanderers and scoring four against Crystal Palace.

However, as impressive as they have been in the final third, they have shown real vulnerabilities when coming up against sides playing low blocks, being frustrated to 1-1 draws at home against Palace and Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool vs Chelsea - Odds Results Bet Fractional Decimal American Liverpool Win 4/6 1.67 -150 Draw 17/5 4.4 +340 Chelsea Win 7/2 4.5 +350

Scoreline Odds: Lowest Odds on 2-1 Liverpool victory

Draw 1-1 - 9/1 | Liverpool Win 2-1 - 15/2 | Chelsea Win 2-1 - 16/1

Despite not kicking into full flow yet in front of goal, Liverpool host an array of attacking talent that can all turn the tide of any match, scoring 13 goals so far this season. Meanwhile, Chelsea are having no issue hitting the back of the net this season, as they are the second-top scorers (16) in the division behind Manchester City (17).

Liverpool vs Chelsea Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 4/9 1.44 -225 Neither Team to Score 13/8 2.63 -163

Defensively though, Liverpool have been a fortress at the back, holding the best record in the division, chipping in only two goals this season so far, four less than the second-best sides, Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. However, comparatively, Chelsea have struggled to keep the opposition out, conceding eight goals and recording two clean sheets.

Liverpool vs Chelsea - Top Six Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Liverpool Win 2-1 15/2 8.5 +750 Draw 1-1 9/1 10.0 +900 Liverpool Win 2-0 11/1 12.0 +1100 Liverpool Win 3-1 11/1 12.0 +1100 Liverpool Win 1-0 12/1 13.0 +1200 Draw 2-2 12/1 13.0 +1200

For Liverpool to be victorious here, it will be vital to maintain a level of control over the match by keeping star man Cole Palmer out of the game while punishing Chelsea for any defensive mistakes that they make with their quality. For Maresca's men, they will need to ride out the early wave of pressure that will likely come from the home side and look to transition quickly to catch Slot's side out.

Liverpool vs Chelsea Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/50 1.02 -5000 Under 0.5 12/1 13.0 +1200 Over 1.5 1/8 1.13 -800 Under 1.5 9/2 5.5 +450 Over 2.5 2/5 1.4 -250 Under 2.5 7/4 2.75 +175 Over 3.5 EVENS 2.0 +100 Under 3.5 8/11 1.73 -138 Over 4.5 9/4 3.25 +225 Under 4.5 1/3 1.33 -300 Over 5.5 9/2 5.5 +450 Under 5.5 1/8 1.13 -800

Goalscorer Odds: Liverpool and Chelsea both possess Good Options

Salah - EVENS | Diaz - 29/20 | Palmer - 21/10 | Jackson - 5/2

Mohamed Salah is favoured as the most likely player to score in this affair at EVENS to score anytime, as the Egyptian has been Liverpool's main talisman for seven seasons now, already accumulating four goals in the Premier League.

Liverpool Goalscorer Odds vs Chelsea Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Mohamed Salah 4/1 5.0 +400 EVENS 2.0 +100 Luis Diaz 5/1 6.0 +500 29/20 2.45 +145 Diogo Jota 5/1 6.0 +500 29/20 2.45 +145 Darwin Nunez 5/1 6.0 +500 6/4 2.5 +150 Federico Chiesa 11/2 6.5 +550 17/10 2.7 +170 Cody Gakpo 11/2 6.5 +550 17/10 2.7 +170

Though Columbian winger, Luis Diaz, was in red-hot form at the beginning of the campaign, scoring five times in the league, and represents good value to score first at 5/1.

Chelsea Goalscorer Odds vs Liverpool Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Cole Palmer 13/2 7.5 +650 21/10 3.1 +210 Nicolas Jackson 15/2 8.5 +750 5/2 3.5 +250 Christopher Nkunku 8/1 9.0 +800 13/5 3.6 +260 Marc Guiu 17/2 9.5 +850 29/10 3.9 +290 Noni Madueke 17/2 9.5 +850 29/10 3.9 +290 Joao Felix 9/1 10.0 +900 10/3 4.33 +333

Scoring six goals in seven for the Blues, Palmer's odds at 21/10 to score anytime are enticing considering his record since joining the club and that he is the penalty taker. Nicolas Jackson at 15/2 to score first is also a great option, as the forward has already struck first in three of Chelsea's seven matches in the league so far this season.

Prediction: Slot's men to secure three points in 3-2 win

Liverpool to edge it in a five-goal thriller

Due to the level of attacking talent on display in this matchup, this game could provide neutral viewers with a mouthwatering goal-fest.

Liverpool will look to dominate the possession in front of the Anfield crowd and will most likely go for the jugular quite early on, but once the game cools down, Chelsea will get their chances to hurt them on the break, and do have the quality to cause them serious problems.

However, due to them having the better defensive record and possessing a more balanced eleven, the probability is that Liverpool will edge this one, despite the Blues not lying down.

Best Bets

Both teams to score (4/9)

Match to end in 2-1 win for Liverpool (15/2)

Mohamed Salah to score first (4/1)

Cole Palmer to score any time (21/10)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.