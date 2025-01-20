Liverpool will be sure not to underestimate Lille OSC when they host the Ligue 1 club in the UEFA Champions League at Anfield on Tuesday night (UK time).

Bruno Genesio’s visitors have been one of the competition’s surprise packages, with their pair of unexpected wins over Real Madrid (1-0, home on October 2) and Atlético Madrid (3-1, away on October 23) the highlight of their journey through the tournament so far.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Liverpool 1.33 1/3 -303 The Draw 5.9 49/10 +490 Lille 11.5 21/2 +1050

Lille – or ‘LOSC,’ as they are commonly known – sit eighth in the 36-team Champions League table, putting them strongly in contention for a place in the knockout phase. And they arrive on a fantastic run: they are unbeaten in their last 21 matches (W11-D10-L0) in all competitions.

Liverpool to Win Again

Yet, while respecting their opponents, Liverpool have nothing to fear. The Reds have a 100 percent in the competition so far, with six wins from their opening six fixtures.

All over the pitch, Liverpool have more experienced and better caliber players, and their superiority ought to ultimately shine through.

Best Bet

As our table above shows, Liverpool are short odds to win. The 1.33 (1/3) on a Reds victory reflects their quality, while the 11.5 (21/2) on Lille is a fair assessment of the Ligue 1 outfit's chances.

For anybody looking for a wager in the Match Odds market, backing Liverpool is the only way to play. We fully expect Arne Slot’s side to maintain their perfect record in the competition by claiming another victory here.

For those looking to support a home triumph, however, there are better ways to do so.

Make the Reds Your Handicap Pick

If the 1.33 on a Liverpool win is too short for you, consider backing the hosts on the Asian Handicap.

With an Asian Handicap selection, the team that you back are given the handicap that you choose for them before the game. You then add the handicap you have picked to the actual scoreline at the end of the game to see if you have a winner.

Best Bet

Liverpool with a -1.5-goal start can be backed at 1.87. With this selection, if Liverpool were to win the game by two or more goals, you would have a winning pick.

Liverpool have won all three of their home Champions League games so far this season by a margin of two or more goals. They beat Bologna at Anfield 2-0 on October 2, Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 on November 5, and Real Madrid 2-0 on November 27.

Lille’s centre-back pairing of Bafode Diakite and Alexsandro will struggle to contain the power and quality of Liverpool’s forward line. In goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, Lille have Ligue 1's best no.1 this season, and a potential future France international. Yet we still believe backing Liverpool to win by at least two goals is a likely winner.

Top selection - Liverpool -1.5 Asian Handicap (1.87)

Can Hosts Keep Clean Sheet?

An alternative to backing Liverpool on the Asian Handicap would be to support the hosts in the To Win to Nil market. Liverpool are available at 2.4 (7/5) in this market, and it does exactly as the name says: if Liverpool win to nil, your selection wins.

As outlined above, Liverpool have won all three of their Champions League home games to date without conceding a goal. Are Lille capable of changing this record? In Jonathan David, the visitors have a dangerous forward.

The Canadian international has scored six times in 816 minutes in the Champions League this season (a goal every 136 minutes). His record for Lille in European competition over the past three seasons is an excellent 13 goals in 28 appearances, struck at a rate of a goal every 178 minutes.

Best Bet

If, like us, you believe Liverpool stand a reasonable chance of keeping yet another clean sheet, Liverpool in the To Win to Nil market is worth considering.

We believe supporting the hosts via the Asian Handicap as outlined above is a smarter selection, however.

David and Diakite the Danger Men

The main goal threats in the Liverpool squad are well-known, but who are the Lille players to consider in the Anytime Goalscorer market?

David is the stand-out contender. As the stats above make clear, he is the side’s main goalscorer, and will play in the central striker role in the 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 that Lille manager Genesio is expected to employ. David is the team's principal penalty-taker, too, so by backing him in the Anytime Goalscorer market, there is the added benefit of having him on your side if Lille win a spot-kick.

Lille Anytime Goalscorer Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Jonathan David 3.75 (11/4) Edon Zhegrova 6.0 (5/1) Hakan Arnar Haraldsson 7.1 (61/10) Remy Cabella 7.5 (13/2) Osame Sahraoui 10.0 (9/1) Andre Gomes 12.0 (11/1) Gabriel Gudmundsson 13.0 (12/1) Angel Gomes 13.0 (12/1) Thomas Meunier 15.0 (14/1) Bafode Diakite 19.0 (18/1)

There is no other player in the Lille squad with a consistent scoring record. Hakan Arnar Haraldsson, Remy Cabella and Edon Zhegrova (Lille’s second-highest scorer in Ligue 1 this season, with four goals in 12 starts) can all be dangerous in the final third, yet are far from prolific finishers. Zhegrova is the best finisher among them, but has sat out Lille’s last five games in all competitions, and remains an injury doubt.

It would be wiser to focus on Diakite at much bigger odds of 19.0 (18/1). The centre-back is prolific for a player in his position: he has netted 11 Ligue 1 goals in 72 appearances over the past three seasons, finding the net at a rate of a goal every 543 minutes. He has a history of scoring in England, too: he was on target in Lille’s 2-1 defeat away to Aston Villa in the Uefa Conference League in April 2024.

Best Bet

David and Diakite are the only Lille players worth considering in the Anytime Goalscorer market. By splitting your stakes across the pair of them, you would make a profit as long as one of them found the net.