On Sunday afternoon, Liverpool and Manchester City clash at Anfield in a match which will have a huge impact on the Premier League title race.

Momentum will be sky-high in the Liverpool camp as they sit top of the table in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League and seem to be just getting better and better under Arne Slot. 'The Reds' were almost flawless against Real Madrid on Wednesday and will be looking to replicate that performance.

Manchester City are in their toughest period under Pep Guardiola. City are winless in their last six matches, losing five of them, and on Tuesday evening they surrendered a three-goal lead against Feyenoord and only left with a point. A trip to Anfield would probably have been at the bottom of Guardiola's list of things he wants to have to deal with during such a difficult period.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Odds

The home side are favourites for the Premier League six-pointer

The bookmakers are siding with the form of Liverpool to just be too much for Manchester City to deal with on Sunday afternoon. A victory for the home side after 90 minutes is valued at significantly lower odds than for the points to be shared or City to win.

Odds for a Liverpool win currently sit at 11/10, which are quite short but not surprising given the recent form of both sides. Backing a draw or a Manchester City win could be a smart selection as they are at pretty good odds, especially a draw at 13/5.

Liverpool vs Manchester City - Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American Liverpool Win 11/10 2.10 +110 Draw 13/5 3.60 +260 Manchester City Win 12/5 3.40 +240

Related Ranking the 12 Best Crossers in World Football (2024) There are many ways to create chances in football but crossing is still one of the most effective and pleasing on the eye.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Scoreline

The bookmakers have a score draw as the most likely outcome

Despite the bookmakers backing Liverpool in the result after 90 minutes, in terms of scoreline, a 1-1 draw is the result which they think is the most likely.

The scoreline odds for this game are understandably quite long as this has been a difficult-to-predict fixture for many years now. With Liverpool having the significant edge in form and City's confidence being at rock bottom, backing Liverpool to get a comfortable 2-0 victory at odds of 11/1 could prove to be good value.

Liverpool vs Manchester City - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 13/2 7.50 +650 Liverpool Win 2-1 15/2 8.50 +750 Draw 2-2 15/2 8.50 +750 Liverpool Win 1-0 17/2 9.50 +850 Liverpool Win 2-0 11/1 12.00 +1100

Liverpool have scored at least two goals in their last seven matches in all competitions and their scoring form could continue on Sunday. Despite netting three times on Tuesday against Feyenoord, City have only managed to score one or fewer goals in their six games before their Champions League capitulation.

This game may come down to City's defensive resilience, so if they can stay compact at the back, Liverpool could struggle for goals. However, since it is such a huge game, it could also end up being an end-to-end classic, so the goals market is a difficult one to predict for this match.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/40 1.02 -4000 Under 0.5 11/1 12.00 +1100 Over 1.5 1/6 1.17 -600 Under 1.5 7/2 4.50 +350 Over 2.5 4/7 1.57 -175 Under 2.5 13/10 2.30 +130 Over 3.5 13/10 2.30 +130 Under 3.5 4/7 1.57 -175 Over 4.5 3/1 4.00 +300 Under 4.5 2/9 1.22 -450 Over 5.5 6/1 7.00 +600 Under 5.5 1/12 1.08 -1200

Related Liverpool Eyeing ‘Significant’ Bid to Sign £400,000-a-Week Star Liverpool boss Arne Slot is doing exceptionally having spent little money in the transfer window - but he could be set to spend big

Liverpool vs Manchester City Goalscorers

Salah and Haaland at similar odds to score

As expected, Mohamed Salah is the most likely player to score against Manchester City. The bookmakers have the Egyptian at odds of 9/2 to score first and 13/10 to score anytime which seems to be decent value.

As for Liverpool's other attacking options, they are not valued that much behind Salah, which is understandable as their goals are typically shared around and not mostly scored by one player like Manchester City.

Liverpool Goalscorer Odds vs Manchester City Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Mohamed Salah 9/2 5.50 +450 13/10 2.30 +130 Darwin Nunez 11/2 6.50 +550 9/5 2.80 +180 Luis Diaz 11/2 6.50 +550 15/8 2.87 +188 Diogo Jota 11/2 6.50 +550 9/5 2.80 +180 Cody Gakpo 13/2 7.50 +650 9/4 3.25 +225

Erling Haaland is significantly favoured compared to his Manchester City teammates in getting on the scoresheet at Anfield. Despite City's struggles lately, the Norwegian has still been amongst the goals, scoring 17 in 18 matches in all competitions so far. Haaland is at odds of 4/1 to score first and 6/5 to score anytime and these may be the safest selections for a potential City goalscorer.

Manchester City Goalscorer Odds vs Liverpool Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Erling Haaland 4/1 5.00 +400 6/5 2.20 +120 Phil Foden 9/1 10.00 +900 17/5 4.40 +340 Kevin De Bruyne 11/1 12.00 +1100 24/5 5.80 +480 James McAtee 11/1 12.00 +1100 9/2 5.50 +450 Jack Grealish 12/1 13.00 +1200 11/2 6.50 +550

Related Exclusive: £40m Star's 'Head Could be Turned' by Liverpool Pursuit Liverpool are keen to discover whether they can tempt Antonee Robinson away from Fulham in January

Liverpool vs Manchester City Prediction and Best Bets

Liverpool to go 11 points clear of City in the Premier League table

Momentum is firmly with the home side, Liverpool, coming into this match and a win will send them 11 points clear of their Premier League title rivals, City, if they are victorious.

Best bets:

Liverpool to win 1-0 (11/1)

Correct score - draw 1-1 (13/2)

Manchester City to come from behind and draw (5/1)

Mohamed Salah to score first (9/2)

Erling Haaland to score anytime (6/5)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.