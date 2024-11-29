On Sunday afternoon, Liverpool and Manchester City clash at Anfield in a match which will have a huge impact on the Premier League title race.

Momentum will be sky-high in the Liverpool camp as they sit top of the table in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League and seem to be just getting better and better under Arne Slot. 'The Reds' were almost flawless against Real Madrid on Wednesday and will be looking to replicate that performance.

Manchester City are in their toughest period under Pep Guardiola. City are winless in their last six matches, losing five of them, and on Tuesday evening they surrendered a three-goal lead against Feyenoord and only left with a point. A trip to Anfield would probably have been at the bottom of Guardiola's list of things he wants to have to deal with during such a difficult period.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Odds

The home side are favourites for the Premier League six-pointer

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates scoring their second goal with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate

The bookmakers are siding with the form of Liverpool to just be too much for Manchester City to deal with on Sunday afternoon. A victory for the home side after 90 minutes is valued at significantly lower odds than for the points to be shared or City to win.

Odds for a Liverpool win currently sit at 11/10, which are quite short but not surprising given the recent form of both sides. Backing a draw or a Manchester City win could be a smart selection as they are at pretty good odds, especially a draw at 13/5.

Liverpool vs Manchester City - Odds Result After 90 Minutes

Bet

Fractional

Decimal

American

Liverpool Win

11/10

2.10

+110

Draw

13/5

3.60

+260

Manchester City Win

12/5

3.40

+240
A custom image of Kevin De Bruyne and Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool vs Manchester City Scoreline

The bookmakers have a score draw as the most likely outcome

Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister.

Despite the bookmakers backing Liverpool in the result after 90 minutes, in terms of scoreline, a 1-1 draw is the result which they think is the most likely.

The scoreline odds for this game are understandably quite long as this has been a difficult-to-predict fixture for many years now. With Liverpool having the significant edge in form and City's confidence being at rock bottom, backing Liverpool to get a comfortable 2-0 victory at odds of 11/1 could prove to be good value.

Liverpool vs Manchester City - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds

Bet

Fractional

Decimal

American

Draw 1-1

13/2

7.50

+650

Liverpool Win 2-1

15/2

8.50

+750

Draw 2-2

15/2

8.50

+750

Liverpool Win 1-0

17/2

9.50

+850

Liverpool Win 2-0

11/1

12.00

+1100

Liverpool have scored at least two goals in their last seven matches in all competitions and their scoring form could continue on Sunday. Despite netting three times on Tuesday against Feyenoord, City have only managed to score one or fewer goals in their six games before their Champions League capitulation.

This game may come down to City's defensive resilience, so if they can stay compact at the back, Liverpool could struggle for goals. However, since it is such a huge game, it could also end up being an end-to-end classic, so the goals market is a difficult one to predict for this match.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Goals Over/Under Odds

Bet

Fractional

Decimal

American

Over 0.5

1/40

1.02

-4000

Under 0.5

11/1

12.00

+1100

Over 1.5

1/6

1.17

-600

Under 1.5

7/2

4.50

+350

Over 2.5

4/7

1.57

-175

Under 2.5

13/10

2.30

+130

Over 3.5

13/10

2.30

+130

Under 3.5

4/7

1.57

-175

Over 4.5

3/1

4.00

+300

Under 4.5

2/9

1.22

-450

Over 5.5

6/1

7.00

+600

Under 5.5

1/12

1.08

-1200
Liverpool boss Arne Slot celebrating
Liverpool vs Manchester City Goalscorers

Salah and Haaland at similar odds to score

MixCollage-07-Nov-2024-05-33-PM-358

As expected, Mohamed Salah is the most likely player to score against Manchester City. The bookmakers have the Egyptian at odds of 9/2 to score first and 13/10 to score anytime which seems to be decent value.

As for Liverpool's other attacking options, they are not valued that much behind Salah, which is understandable as their goals are typically shared around and not mostly scored by one player like Manchester City.

Liverpool Goalscorer Odds vs Manchester City

Goalscorer

First

Anytime

Fractional

Decimal

American

Fractional

Decimal

American

Mohamed Salah

9/2

5.50

+450

13/10

2.30

+130

Darwin Nunez

11/2

6.50

+550

9/5

2.80

+180

Luis Diaz

11/2

6.50

+550

15/8

2.87

+188

Diogo Jota

11/2

6.50

+550

9/5

2.80

+180

Cody Gakpo

13/2

7.50

+650

9/4

3.25

+225

Erling Haaland is significantly favoured compared to his Manchester City teammates in getting on the scoresheet at Anfield. Despite City's struggles lately, the Norwegian has still been amongst the goals, scoring 17 in 18 matches in all competitions so far. Haaland is at odds of 4/1 to score first and 6/5 to score anytime and these may be the safest selections for a potential City goalscorer.

Manchester City Goalscorer Odds vs Liverpool

Goalscorer

First

Anytime

Fractional

Decimal

American

Fractional

Decimal

American

Erling Haaland

4/1

5.00

+400

6/5

2.20

+120

Phil Foden

9/1

10.00

+900

17/5

4.40

+340

Kevin De Bruyne

11/1

12.00

+1100

24/5

5.80

+480

James McAtee

11/1

12.00

+1100

9/2

5.50

+450

Jack Grealish

12/1

13.00

+1200

11/2

6.50

+550
Liverpool boss Arne Slot celebrating in front of Anfield
Liverpool vs Manchester City Prediction and Best Bets

Liverpool to go 11 points clear of City in the Premier League table

Liverpool players

Momentum is firmly with the home side, Liverpool, coming into this match and a win will send them 11 points clear of their Premier League title rivals, City, if they are victorious.

Best bets:

  • Liverpool to win 1-0 (11/1)
  • Correct score - draw 1-1 (13/2)
  • Manchester City to come from behind and draw (5/1)
  • Mohamed Salah to score first (9/2)
  • Erling Haaland to score anytime (6/5)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain
