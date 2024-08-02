Highlights Manchester United and Liverpool are predicted to play out a draw in the upcoming friendly match.

As pre-season starts to come to its final stages in preparation for the new Premier League campaign, many small previews of inter-Premier League action have been afforded to us during each club's tour.

One such piece of action arriving this Sunday will be that of Manchester United vs Liverpool. This storied fixture needs no introduction, and will take place six days before the season proper begins, when the Red Devils take on Manchester City in the Community Shield, a re-match of last season's FA Cup final wherein United were victorious.

Form guide

Both sides seek a strong end to their American tour

Ticking along in pre-season thus far with a loss-win pattern, losing their opener to Rosenborg but recovering with a win against Rangers, Manchester United hit back against their slim loss to Arsenal when Real Betis made their way to Snapdragon Stadium, California, wherein the crowd in San Diego were observers of an excellent opening 35 minutes of action.

Betis man Iker Losada was joined by Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford and Casemiro of Manchester United among the goals in a first half where world-class defending was certainly not on display from either side. Although Diego Llorente set up a nervy final half hour for the Red Devils, they managed to shut up shop for their second friendly success of the summer.

Preparing for an Eredivisie reunion against his fellow countryman, Liverpool manager Arne Slot navigated his way through a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, where 21-year-old Harvey Elliott was sought out for praise after a great performance.

The ex-Fulham prospect grabbed two fine assists on the night, firstly slotting Mohamed Salah through in behind, before then picking out another Fulham-born talent in Fabio Carvalho, finding him with a delicate loft over the heads of the Arsenal defence, meaning an eventual Kai Havertz goal would only serve as a small consolation for Arsenal, despite dominating possession in the last 45.

Fixing scant issues from last term is currently Liverpool's number one priority, though, because they failed to win any of their three matches against Manchester United, although Slot and Ten Hag do both hoist two victories over each other, back from their time spent at AZ Alkmaar and Ajax respectively.

Head-to-head History and Results

The match will feature one of the Premier League's fiercest rivalries

One of the oldest and most historical rivalries in the Premier League, scant introduction is required when bringing these two clubs up.

The two sides have faced off a whopping 242 times throughout their history, which stretches back over 100 years, first facing off in a test match in 1894, where Liverpool defeated Newton Heath 2-0.

Matches - 242

- 242 Manchester United/Newton Heath wins - 91

- 91 Liverpool wins - 81

- 81 Match draws - 70

Team news

Injuries have hit Manchester United in pre-season

The non-competitive victory in San Diego hardly came as much consolation for United, as they became subject to a harsh spree of pre-season injuries, having recently been hit by the fact that new signing Leny Yoro is expected to spend at least three months out with the foot problem he picked up in the loss against Arsenal.

Rashford, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund are also joining the young defender in the treatment room as the ever-present injury issues of last season continue to haunt Man United, whose preparations for the aforementioned Community Shield against Manchester City have been scattered with fresh issues.

Liverpool are not expected to face any real problems going into the game, surviving any trips to the medical office so far. But we may see young talent such as Trey Nyoni continue to make waves.

Odds and Predictions

Full-time result

Liverpool may count themselves somewhat lucky to make their way past Arsenal in the midweek clash, as the Gunners dominated the second half, even if no clear-cut chances prevailed. However, Slot already appears to be making his mark on the squad, one which is far more available than their injury-worn opponents on Sunday.

General tiredness and the extreme heat of California should impact both sets of players, though, so we predict another stalemate to be played out between the two old rivals.

However, if you fancy a punt at either side coming away with a win, Manchester United are priced at 3/2, and Liverpool at 7/5.

Prediction: Full-time result - Draw (11/4)

Both teams to score

Both sides have managed to find the back of the net in each of their pre-season contests so far. Though Liverpool's attack may have looked a little worn towards the end of their win over Arsenal, their defense looked solid and only just conceded their only goal of pre-season so far against them.

Manchester United have put on some solid attacking displays too so far this pre-season, and we expect both teams to find at least one goal here.

If you fancy the higher price of either team not scoring, however, you can find that at 2/1.

Prediction: Both teams to score - Yes (33/100)

Manchester United pre-season schedule and results

The Red Devils have had a mixed time in America

15/7/24 - Rosenborg 1-0 Manchester United - Lerkendal Stadium

Rosenborg 1-0 Manchester United - Lerkendal Stadium 20/7/24 - Rangers 0-2 Manchester United - Murrayfield Stadium

Rangers 0-2 Manchester United - Murrayfield Stadium 28/7/24 - Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United - SoFi Stadium

Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United - SoFi Stadium 1/8/24 - Manchester United 3-2 Real Betis - Snapdragon Stadium

Manchester United 3-2 Real Betis - Snapdragon Stadium 4/8/24 - Liverpool vs Manchester United - Williams-Brice Stadium

Liverpool pre-season schedule and results

Arne Slot has made a strong start to Merseyside life

27/4/24 - Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis - Acrisure Stadium

Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis - Acrisure Stadium 1/8/24 - Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal - Lincoln Financial Field

Liverpool 2-1 Arsenal - Lincoln Financial Field 4/8/24 - Liverpool vs Manchester United - Williams-Brice Stadium

Liverpool vs Manchester United - Williams-Brice Stadium 11/8/24 - Liverpool vs Sevilla - Anfield

