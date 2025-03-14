Liverpool are favourites to sign off at the end of a difficult week by collecting a piece of silverware when they take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup Final at Wembley on Sunday afternoon (UK time).

Arne Slot and his players will still be licking their wounds following their penalty shoot-out elimination at the hands of PSG in the Champions League at the Last 16 stage in front of a full house at Anfield on Tuesday night.

But they have no time to dwell on that dramatic exit as this first domestic cup final of the season hands the runaway Premier League leaders the chance to complete the first-half of what they hope will be a double success this season.

Result At The End Of Normal Time Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Liverpool 1.67 4/6 -150 The Draw 4.3 33/10 +333 Newcastle United 5.0 4/1 +400

To Win The Trophy Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Liverpool 1.33 1/3 -303 Newcastle United 3.4 12/5 +240

As the first of our two odds tables above shows, Liverpool are clear favourites to win in 90 minutes (NB: The Match Odds market in games that may go to extra-time or penalties applies to normal time only, so only the result at the end of normal time is being considered here).

The second odds table shows that Liverpool are clear favourites to lift the trophy on the day. The odds on Liverpool in this market are shorter than in the Match Odds market because this second price takes into account all possible ways that Liverpool can win the trophy (in normal time, in extra-time, on penalties).

Against such capable opposition, do Liverpool deserve to be as short as they are to triumph? Before getting caught up in the mass of stats and analysis that is possible on a game like this, the first point to make is that, by most metrics that count, the Reds are clearly a better team than Newcastle United.

Liverpool are five places and 23 points above Newcastle United in the Premier League table. The fact that Liverpool are nearly a point per game (28 games have been played) better off than the Magpies is indicative of their considerable superiority over the underdogs.

The first Premier League meeting between the sides ended in a 3-3 draw at St James’ Park on December 4. Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar were the Newcastle goalscorers, while Curtis Jones and Mohamed Salah (twice) netted for the visitors.

Liverpool ran out comfortable 2-0 winners when the sides met for a second time, at Anfield on February 26. Midfielders Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis MacAllister were the scorers on that occasion.

Best bet

While the 1.67 (4/6) odds on a Liverpool win in 90 minutes may be too short for some people, there is no reason to suspect that the favourites will fail to win in normal time.

Slot and his players may have a slight morale issue after their midweek Champions League elimination to PSG. You can also argue, however, that the opportunity to claim a trophy just days later is the best possible scenario for the Reds.

We prefer other ways of supporting Liverpool – see below – but, if you are looking for a selection in the Match Odds market, the Reds would be our pick.

Make the Reds Your Handicap Pick

If, like us, you believe that Liverpool will be good enough to win the game in normal time, but are looking for bigger odds than the 1.67 available on the favourites to win in normal time, then the Asian Handicap would be the best selection to consider.

With an Asian Handicap pick, you award the team of your choosing a handicap – which can be positive or negative – before the game starts. You then add the handicap you picked before the game started to the actual scoreline at the end of normal time to see if you have a winning pick.

Best bet

Liverpool -1.0 Asian Handicap can be backed at 2.15 (23/20). With this selection, you are effectively saying that the game starts with Liverpool a goal down (i.e. a -1.0 handicap).

If you back Liverpool -1.0 Asian Handicap, you will have your stakes refunded in the event of Liverpool winning in normal time by a single goal (because the handicap would have been equalled). If Liverpool win by two or more goals in normal time, you have a winning choice. You will only lose if Liverpool fail to win in normal time.

The advantage of this Asian Handicap selection over backing Liverpool in the Match Odds market is that you will win at bigger odds if Liverpool win by two or more goals. Given that we feel there is a fair chance of Liverpool winning by two or more goals, we are happy to make this our main pick on the game.

Top selection – Liverpool -1.0 Asian Handicap (2.15)

Midfielders the Smart Scorer Selections

Anytime Goalscorer Contenders Decimal Odds (Fractional Odds) Mohamed Salah 2.3 (13/10) Diogo Jota 3.05 41/20 Darwin Nunez 3.3 (23/10) Alexander Isak 3.4 (12/5) Cody Gakpo 3.45 (49/20) Luis Diaz 3.5 (5/2) Federico Chiesa 3.75 (11/4) Callum Wilson 4.0 (3/1) Harvey Barnes 5.5 (9/2) Dominik Szoboszlai 5.5 (9/2) Curtis Jones 6.0 (5/1) Harvey Elliott 6.0 (5/1) Jacob Murphy 7.5 (13/2) Alexis MacAllister 8.0 (7/1) Joelinton 9.0 (8/1) Joe Gomez 10.0 (9/1) Joe Willock 11.0 (10/1) Trent Alexander-Arnold 12.0 (11/1) Bruno Guimaraes 13.0 (12/1) Ryan Gravenberch 13.0 (12/1)

As our table above shows, Salah leads the Anytime Goalscorer selections. This is anything but a surprise, given his scoring form this season.

The fact that Liverpool midfielders have done well in the scoring stakes against Newcastle United this season, however, is worth considering. As mentioned above, Jones, Szoboszlai and MacAllister have all found the net against the Magpies in 2024-25.

Best bet

We have no selection in this market. If you are looking for a goalscorer pick, however, you may like to consider a Liverpool midfielder at longer odds, given the success they have enjoyed against Eddie Howe’s players this season.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 14/03/2025