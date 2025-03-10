After fireworks in Paris last week, Liverpool host Paris Saint-Germain in what promises to be a thrilling UEFA Champions League Last 16 second leg at Anfield on Tuesday night (UK time).

PSG dominated the game almost from start to finish when the two sides met at the Parc des Princes for the first leg last week, yet Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners against the run of play thanks to a late goal from substitute Harvey Elliott.

Alisson Becker produced a match-winning performance in goal for the visitors, but Liverpool know the tie is far from over, given how brilliant some of PSG's football was in front of their own fans last Wednesday.

90-Minute Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Liverpool 2.3 13/10 +130 The Draw 4.0 3/1 +300 Paris Saint-Germain 2.9 19/10 +190

To Qualify For The Quarter-Finals Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Liverpool 1.29 2/7 -350 Paris Saint-Germain 4.0 3/1 +300

With a 1-0 lead in the tie, it’s little surprise to see Liverpool are clear favourites to make it through to the last eight. As the second of our two odds tables above shows, the Reds are 1.29 (2/7) to qualify, while PSG are the 4.0 (3.1) outsiders to reach the quarter-finals.

More debatable is whether Liverpool deserve to be such short-priced favourites to win on the night. The hosts are 2.3 (13/10) to win in 90 minutes, while PSG are 2.9 (19/10), and the Draw is 4.0 (3/1).

Given that PSG were the superior side in the first leg, it is a minor surprise to see they are such big outsiders to win at Anfield. Yet it should be remembered that their dominance did not result in a win last week.

The state of the tie may also play into Liverpool’s hands. Trailing by a goal at kick-off, the visitors may need to take risks at some point in order to try to claw back the deficit. Liverpool, who can be devastatingly quick and precise on the counter-attack, may get good scoring opportunities on the break.

That said, PSG would surely have won last week but for Alisson’s heroics in goals. So the visitors’ chances of overturning or at least equaling the lead that Liverpool hold at the midway point of the tie cannot be written off.

Best bet

We would not back Liverpool at odds of 2.3 to win on the night, given that they were outplayed by the same opposition they face here less than a week ago, and do not actually need to win in order to go through.

At the same time, Liverpool will surely play better than they did last week, and PSG’s defense – barely tested in the first leg – can be vulnerable.

We would rather leave the Match Odds market alone, and look elsewhere for good selections on the game.

PSG to Pose Attacking Threat

Whether PSG are able to claw back the deficit and win on the night in 90 minutes remains to be seen. What we already know is that they have the talent to cause serious problems for the Liverpool defense.

In last week’s first leg, PSG had 27 attempts on goal. Ten of them were on target. Will they manage as many on target again?

It is a tall order, but it would be no surprise if they attack with the same intensity and quality. PSG had won 10 games in a row in all competitions in the run-up to the first leg, scoring 36 times. In their Ligue 1 game over the weekend, despite resting several players for most of the match, they won 4-1 at Rennes.

Best bet

PSG Over 5.5 in the Total Away Shots on Target market can be backed at odds of 2.1 (11/10). This market is as straightforward as it seems: if PSG manage six or more shots on target in normal time, you have a winning selection.

Given that PSG managed 10 shots on target in the first leg, and will go all-out to score in order to stay in contention in the tie, we believe there is a reasonable chance that they can produce a similarly effective attacking performance this week.

At home, Liverpool may have more of the ball, and should play better than they did last week. Even taking those factors into account, however, we are happy to back this selection. After all, PSG’s shot on target count can drop considerably from last week’s, and you would still make a profit.

Top selection – Over 5.5 Away (PSG) Shots on Target (2.1)

Back Visitors to Win Corners

Another stats market where PSG look good value is the Away Corners market.

In the first leg, PSG managed 14 corners. Again, we are not expecting them to be as dominant as they were at Parc des Princes. But there are reasons to believe they can win a good number of corners this week as well.

The main reason is the way they set-up and play. Full-backs Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes are given license to get forward on the right and left flanks respectively. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia caused enormous problems on the right wing last week, and was also dangerous in the moments where he moved over to the left wing, a more familiar position for him.

On the left, Bradley Barcola and then substitute Desire Doue caused problems in wide attacking areas. The latter came on as a substitute for the former last weekend. A similar scenario – one starting, the other coming on – is likely this week.

Best bet

Over 5.5 in the Away Corners market is available at 1.85 (17/20). For this selection to land, you need PSG to win six or more corners in normal time.

Given the quality they have on the flanks, the fact they won 14 corners in the first leg, and that they will attack with plenty of intensity as they look to get back into the tie, we are happy to make this our second statistically-driven selection on the game.

Top selection – Over 5.5 in the Away Corners market (1.85)

