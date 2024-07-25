Highlights Arne Slot's Liverpool face Real Betis in a first pre-season friendly in the USA.

Liverpool will be without several key names for the clash in Pittsburgh.

Liverpool still favourites to beat the Spanish outfit.

This Saturday, Arne Slot will properly begin his tenure as Liverpool manager, as the Reds take on Spanish outfit Real Betis in a friendly being played in Pittsburgh, USA. The sides met competitively in the group stages of Champions League in the 2005/06 season, when Liverpool were defending the title. Having played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield, Liverpool won 2-1 in Seville, with goals from Sinama Pongolle and Luis Garcia in the first 20 minutes.

Betis finished seventh in La Liga last season and over the last four years have been managed by former Manchester City and West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini and have former Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian in the squad, having joined over the summer on a free transfer.

Liverpool v Real Betis: Match Information When 27/07/24 Where Acrisure Stadium Time 12:30am BST Location Pittsburgh, USA TV Live on LFCTV

Form Guide

Arne Slot looking for a positive result

It is, of course, difficult to discuss Liverpool's form leading up to this game, purely because the club have only just changed manager. Having come off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Preston North End last week in a behind-closed-doors friendly, Slot will be looking to see some momentum. The new Liverpool manager used 25 players in that game and despite the result, was mostly content with what he saw. He said:

"We controlled the game completely and only conceded one shot. We were a bit unlucky to lose 1-0 given we only conceded the one shot. We couldn't have asked more from the boys in the first two weeks. We've worked really hard, tried to implement ideas, and it's not that we're only bringing new ideas, a lot of things that have already been done here have been really good."

For Betis, this will be their second taste of pre-season action, having beaten Austria Salzburg 5-1, having ended the 2023/24 season with a 0-0 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu, which saw them understandably surrender possession to Real Madrid. Teenage winger Pablo Garcia was among the goals in Austria, with the 17-year-old netting a brace.

Picks

GMS presents picks with analysis

It has been nearly 20 years since the two sides met. According to Bettfair, Liverpool are evens to win the game, with Real Betis on at 23/10 for a victory and the draw being priced at 14/5. Both Betfair and Skybet are offering odds of 7/1 on a 2-1 Liverpool win, with the Reds winning by 3-2 at 14/1 by both the same betting companies. For the boundaries for goals over and under, Betfair are offering 1/10 on under 5.5 goals, with over 2.5 at 4/9 and under 2.5 on for 17/10. Anyone wanting to place on both teams to score, Skybet offers 1/3 and Betfair 2/5.

Predictions and Team news

Rotation expected

Mo Salah is likely to return to the squad, although despite Liverpool's 28-man squad, it's reported as many as 11 first team players will be missing, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cody Gakpo, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis MacAllister are not expected to be involved after their involvement in the Euros and Copa America, respectively. Andy Robertson was back in pre-season training last week, so he too could make some kind of appearance in the game and is in the squad.

It's unclear what kind of side Betis will field. The friendly win in Austria last week was won by a very youthful squad and it's anticipated they will suit in their team selection against Liverpool.

Former Southampton full-back Romain Perraud came on in the second-half for Betis and also scored in the win. He will add some experience to the Spanish side, should he feature against Liverpool.

Given the inexperienced nature of the two squads and the high likely number of substitutions, it's easy to anticipate a game that may be disjointed and interrupted by substitutions. However, although Liverpool will be fielding a mostly inexperienced squad, they should have enough to sneak this game, as with Salah up front, and Harvey Elliott and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield and confirmed in the 28-man squad, you would expect them to create enough to win the game by 2-1.