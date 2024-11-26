UEFA Champions League giants, Liverpool and Real Madrid, clash in a huge, must-watch match on Wednesday evening at Anfield.

The hosts, Liverpool, are flying high in the Champions League so far and have won all four of their matches in the competition so far. The Reds have conceded just one goal in the Champions League this season and will come into this game full of confidence as they are also comfortably sitting at the top of the Premier League right now and are playing some brilliant football.

The visitors, Real Madrid, have not had the greatest start to their Champions League campaign. Madrid have won two and lost two of their opening four games, which is pretty uncharacteristic of them given their immense success in this competition over the years.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Odds

The Premier League leaders are clear favourites according to the bookmakers

Given Liverpool's form so far this season and the fact they are flying high at the moment, them being favourites should really be no surprise, however, they are surprisingly clear favourites. A win for the home side is currently valued at odds of 10/11, which are relatively short, and a Real Madrid win is valued at 3/1, which could turn out to be very good value.

Backing a draw could also be good value for money. The odds for the points to be shared are currently at 11/4.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Odds Result After 90 Minutes Bet Fractional Decimal American Liverpool Win 10/11 1.91 -110 Draw 11/4 3.75 +275 Real Madrid Win 3/1 4.00 +300

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Scoreline

A draw is the most likely outcome despite the hosts being favourites

The bookmakers are predicting the points to be shared at Anfield in a 1-1 draw despite Liverpool being favourites to win the match after 90 minutes.

Something to take into consideration is that Liverpool are winless in 15 years against Real Madrid and have lost their last four matches against the Spanish giants at Anfield. With this in mind, backing Madrid to win 2-1 at odds of 12/1 could be a very smart and high-value bet.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Draw 1-1 13/2 7.50 +650 Liverpool Win 2-1 8/1 9.00 +800 Liverpool Win 1-0 11/1 12.00 +1100 Draw 2-2 11/1 12.00 +1100 Real Madrid Win 2-1 12/1 13.00 +1200

Attacking superstars such as Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah and Jude Bellingham will likely be on show at Anfield on Wednesday and with this in mind, goals can be expected. In the last fixture between Liverpool and Real Madrid at Anfield, fans were treated to a seven-goal thriller in which the away side, Madrid, came away 5-2 victors.

Despite the seven-goal thriller, in three of the last four meetings between these sides, one or zero goals have been scored. With this in mind, backing there to be under 1.5 goals in the match at odds of 7/2 could be a smart selection.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Goals Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/40 1.02 -4000 Under 0.5 11/1 12.00 +1100 Over 1.5 1/6 1.17 -600 Under 1.5 7/2 4.50 +350 Over 2.5 8/15 1.53 -188 Under 2.5 11/8 2.37 +138 Over 3.5 5/4 2.25 +125 Under 3.5 6/10 1.60 -167 Over 4.5 11/4 3.75 +275 Under 4.5 1/4 1.25 -400 Over 5.5 11/2 6.50 +550 Under 5.5 1/10 1.10 -1000

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Goalscorers

Superstars Salah and Mbappe both at relatively short odds to score anytime

Mohamed Salah has scored four goals in his last four matches in all competitions and at 32 years of age, the Egyptian does not look like slowing down anytime soon. Salah is currently at odds of 4/1 to score first and 23/20 to score anytime, but if you are looking for a higher value bet, backing Luis Diaz to score could be the move. The Colombian scored a hat-trick in his last Champions League outing and is valued at enticing odds of 11/2 to score first.

Liverpool Goalscorer Odds vs Real Madrid Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Mohamed Salah 4/1 5.00 +400 23/20 2.15 +115 Darwin Nunez 5/1 6.00 +500 13/8 2.62 +163 Luis Diaz 11/2 6.50 +550 17/10 2.70 +170 Cody Gakpo 6/1 7.00 +600 15/8 2.87 +188 Ranel Young 15/2 8.50 +750 13/5 3.60 +260

Despite being featured in the odds, Brazilian superstar, Vinicius, has suffered an injury which will rule him out of this fixture. Kylian Mbappe, as expected, is the most likely scorer for the Spanish side according to the bookmakers, however, the best value bet could be Jude Bellingham to get on the scoresheet.

Returning to English soil, Bellingham will likely be back with a point to prove, and he has recently found his scoring boots again after a slow start this season. Bellingham to score first is currently at odds of 12/1, which could prove to be fantastic value given the attacking positions he gets in.

Real Madrid Goalscorer Odds vs Liverpool Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal American Kylian Mbappe 5/1 6.00 +500 13/8 2.62 +163 Vinicius 7/1 8.00 +700 12/5 3.40 +240 Endrick 10/1 11.00 +1000 19/5 4.80 +380 Arda Guler 11/1 12.00 +1100 9/2 5.50 +450 Jude Bellingham 12/1 13.00 +1200 5/1 6.00 +500

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Prediction and Best Bets

The points to be shared in an exciting match at Anfield

With Liverpool flying high in the Premier League and Champions League, many will be picking them to secure all three points at Anfield on Wednesday evening, however, Real Madrid will give them a tough test and could frustrate them. An entertaining game can be expected with both teams getting on the scoresheet in a close match.

Best bets:

Correct score - Draw 1-1 (13/2)

Luis Diaz to score anytime (17/10)

Jude Bellingham to score first (12/1)

Liverpool to come from behind and draw (5/1)

Under 1.5 goals (7/2)

All odds courtesy of William Hill.