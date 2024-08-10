Highlights Arne Slot's Liverpool debut at Anfield follows a successful US tour with key wins against Arsenal and Man Utd.

Pre-season form has been positive for Liverpool so far, making them the favourites for this game vs Sevilla.

Big names such as Alisson, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold could potentially all return after their holidays.

Arne Slot oversees his first game at Anfield as Liverpool boss against Sevilla before playing Las Palmas this weekend, as the Reds' pre-season preparations come to an end. This first Slot appearance on Merseyside as manager follows a successful tour of the US, with key victories arriving against Arsenal and Manchester United.

Liverpool vs. Sevilla: Match Information When 11/08/24 Where Anfield Time 12:30 BST Location Liverpool, United Kingdom TV LFCTV GO

Related Liverpool Ready to go 'Very Big' to Sign Martin Zubimendi Liverpool are pushing to secure the signature of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Form Guide

Liverpool look to continue fine form

Liverpool's pre-season has been widely positive so far, with many fans looking forward to Arne Slot's Anfield debut. The Reds kicked off their season preparations with a 1-0 defeat behind closed doors against Preston North End, yet regrouped on their American tour to beat Real Betis 1-0 courtesy of a Dominik Szoboszlai goal.

The solid response continued with the 2-1 over Arsenal as Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho scored just before 35 minutes, leaving Kai Havertz's response a mere consolation. After this, Slot's popularity grew with an imposing 3-0 win over Manchester United. Carvalho, again, got on the score sheet, alongside Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas.

Sevilla's warm-up matches have been a mixed bag thus far. Two consecutive defeats against Orlando Pirates (2-0) and Sporting (2-1) signalled a slow start before the wins picked up against Saudi outfit Al Ittihad (1-0) and Premier League Fulham (2-1).

Related Chelsea vs Inter Milan Odds and Predictions Chelsea looking to finish the pre-season tour on a high.

Picks

GMS presents picks with analysis

GMS picks Bet Odds Provider Liverpool Win 9/20 Bet365 Sevilla Win 15/4 Bet365 The Draw 19/4 Bet365 Total goals over 2.5 4/11 Bet365 Total goals under 2.5 2/1 Bet365 Salah any time scorer 20/21 Bet365 Nunez any time scorer 1/1 Bet365 Jota any time scorer 6/5 Bet365 Diaz any time scorer 6/4 Bet365 Mac Allister any time scorer 10/3 Bet365 Diaz any time scorer 10/3 Bet365 Both Teams To Score 'Yes' 1/2 Bet365 Both Teams To Score 'No' 6/4 Bet365

According to the Evening Standard's expertise, 'Having put in strong performances already this season pre-season, Liverpool look capable of putting the LaLiga side to the sword.'

Prediction: Liverpool to win, 2-0.

Team News

Big names available

All of Liverpool’s big hitters are back after their Euro 2024 and Copa America-enforced breaks, meaning excited home fans could see the likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold in a Slot team for the first time.

Left-back Andrew Robertson is still to fully recover from the foot injury he picked up at the Euros. Dominik Szoboszlai was not risked for the Man United clash due to fatigue, but has a good chance of making the cut this weekend. Curtis Jones is available after a brief back concern. The same cannot be said about Bobby Clark, though - and while the Reds work to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, Wataru Endo may feature in that role.

Sevilla have a number of players who won't feature in the squad due to injury. Centre-back Marcao has a hip injury and regarding Euro 2024 winner Jesus Navas - who is set to retire next year ahead of his 39th birthday - he should be back in contention, as should Copa America champion Gonzalo Montiel. Compatriot Marcos Acuna, however, is nursing a muscular issue.

Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga is also expected to miss the first couple of weeks of the season with a hamstring problem, while Spain's Juanlu Sanchez and France's Loic Bade will take time out to recover from the Olympics gold medal final. It may be too early for new arrival Lucien Agoume, yet Kelechi Iheanacho could feature after his free transfer at the start of the month.

Related Liverpool Could Bring in Two Attackers Before the End of the Window Arne Slot wants to add two attackers to his Liverpool squad before the transfer window closes.

Head-to-head History and Results

Liverpool wins: 0

Draws: 2

Sevilla wins: 1

Related Exclusive: £52m Star 'Keen to Join Liverpool' as First Slot Signing Liverpool have turned Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi's head as he edges towards heading to Anfield

Odds and stats referenced: Bet365, Evening Standard (as of 11:00 GMT 10/8/24). Sports betting, even with advice, is always a risk to your capital. Play safely, and never stake what you cannot afford to lose.