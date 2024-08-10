Highlights
- Arne Slot's Liverpool debut at Anfield follows a successful US tour with key wins against Arsenal and Man Utd.
- Pre-season form has been positive for Liverpool so far, making them the favourites for this game vs Sevilla.
- Big names such as Alisson, Van Dijk, and Alexander-Arnold could potentially all return after their holidays.
Arne Slot oversees his first game at Anfield as Liverpool boss against Sevilla before playing Las Palmas this weekend, as the Reds' pre-season preparations come to an end. This first Slot appearance on Merseyside as manager follows a successful tour of the US, with key victories arriving against Arsenal and Manchester United.
|
Liverpool vs. Sevilla: Match Information
|
When
|
11/08/24
|
Where
|
Anfield
|
Time
|
12:30 BST
|
Location
|
Liverpool, United Kingdom
|
TV
|
LFCTV GO
Form Guide
Liverpool look to continue fine form
Liverpool's pre-season has been widely positive so far, with many fans looking forward to Arne Slot's Anfield debut. The Reds kicked off their season preparations with a 1-0 defeat behind closed doors against Preston North End, yet regrouped on their American tour to beat Real Betis 1-0 courtesy of a Dominik Szoboszlai goal.
The solid response continued with the 2-1 over Arsenal as Mohamed Salah and Fabio Carvalho scored just before 35 minutes, leaving Kai Havertz's response a mere consolation. After this, Slot's popularity grew with an imposing 3-0 win over Manchester United. Carvalho, again, got on the score sheet, alongside Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas.
Sevilla's warm-up matches have been a mixed bag thus far. Two consecutive defeats against Orlando Pirates (2-0) and Sporting (2-1) signalled a slow start before the wins picked up against Saudi outfit Al Ittihad (1-0) and Premier League Fulham (2-1).
Picks
GMS presents picks with analysis
|
GMS picks
|
Bet
|
Odds
|
Provider
|
Liverpool Win
|
9/20
|
Bet365
|
Sevilla Win
|
15/4
|
Bet365
|
The Draw
|
19/4
|
Bet365
|
Total goals over 2.5
|
4/11
|
Bet365
|
Total goals under 2.5
|
2/1
|
Bet365
|
Salah any time scorer
|
20/21
|
Bet365
|
Nunez any time scorer
|
1/1
|
Bet365
|
Jota any time scorer
|
6/5
|
Bet365
|
Diaz any time scorer
|
6/4
|
Bet365
|
Mac Allister any time scorer
|
10/3
|
Bet365
|
Diaz any time scorer
|
10/3
|
Bet365
|
Both Teams To Score 'Yes'
|
1/2
|
Bet365
|
Both Teams To Score 'No'
|
6/4
|
Bet365
According to the Evening Standard's expertise, 'Having put in strong performances already this season pre-season, Liverpool look capable of putting the LaLiga side to the sword.'
- Prediction: Liverpool to win, 2-0.
Team News
Big names available
All of Liverpool’s big hitters are back after their Euro 2024 and Copa America-enforced breaks, meaning excited home fans could see the likes of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold in a Slot team for the first time.
Left-back Andrew Robertson is still to fully recover from the foot injury he picked up at the Euros. Dominik Szoboszlai was not risked for the Man United clash due to fatigue, but has a good chance of making the cut this weekend. Curtis Jones is available after a brief back concern. The same cannot be said about Bobby Clark, though - and while the Reds work to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, Wataru Endo may feature in that role.
Sevilla have a number of players who won't feature in the squad due to injury. Centre-back Marcao has a hip injury and regarding Euro 2024 winner Jesus Navas - who is set to retire next year ahead of his 39th birthday - he should be back in contention, as should Copa America champion Gonzalo Montiel. Compatriot Marcos Acuna, however, is nursing a muscular issue.
Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga is also expected to miss the first couple of weeks of the season with a hamstring problem, while Spain's Juanlu Sanchez and France's Loic Bade will take time out to recover from the Olympics gold medal final. It may be too early for new arrival Lucien Agoume, yet Kelechi Iheanacho could feature after his free transfer at the start of the month.
Head-to-head History and Results
Liverpool wins: 0
Draws: 2
Sevilla wins: 1
Odds and stats referenced: Bet365, Evening Standard (as of 11:00 GMT 10/8/24). Sports betting, even with advice, is always a risk to your capital. Play safely, and never stake what you cannot afford to lose.