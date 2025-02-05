Liverpool are looking to overcome a one-goal deficit and keep alive their wild hopes of winning an historic quadruple this season when they host Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup semi-final second leg at Anfield on Thursday night (UK time).

Liverpool lost the first leg 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 8, but for various reasons will be confident that they can both win on the night and ensure they progress to the Wembley final scheduled to take place on March 16.

Result Decimal Odds Fractional Odds US Moneyline Liverpool to win in 90 Minutes 1.23 23/100 -435 The 90-Minute Draw 8.0 7/1 +700 Tottenham Hotspur to win in 90 Minutes 13.0 12/1 +1200

If the game is level at the end of normal time, an extra 30 minutes will be played. If necessary, penalties will take place at the end of extra-time.

The first of several reasons why Liverpool will be confident of winning in 90 minutes is their clear and obvious superiority over Tottenham this season.

With almost two-thirds of 2024-25 played, and with a game in hand over the opponents they face on Thursday, the Reds are 13 places and 29 points above Tottenham in the Premier League standings. On every single metric you may care to consider, Arne Slot’s hosts are comfortably the better of the two sides.

Liverpool will also use how they performed the first time they faced Tottenham this season as a further source of confidence. They may have lost 1-0 in the semi-final first leg, but in the Premier League, on December 22, they ran out 6-3 winners.

You can make the case that Liverpool's emphatic win in the Premier League was more representative of the relative strengths and weaknesses of the two sides than Tottenham’s 1-0 first-leg win last month.

Best Bet

As expected, Liverpool are short odds to win. At the time of writing, they are 1.23 (23/100) to secure victory in 90 minutes, with Tottenham 13.0 (12/1) to do so, and The Draw 8.0 (7/1).

It is impossible to make a strong case for the game ending all-square after 90 minutes, or for Tottenham securing a shock away victory. If you are looking for a selection in the Match Odds market, Liverpool have to be the pick.

If, however, like us, you believe that Liverpool will win in 90 minutes, but would prefer to support the hosts at bigger odds, there are smarter ways to back Slot’s hosts.

Make Liverpool Your Handicap Pick

With Liverpool being such short-priced favourites to win the game in 90 minutes, the Asian Handicap may be a smarter way of supporting the hosts.

With an Asian Handicap selection, you essentially award the team of your choosing a handicap — which can be either negative or before — before kick-off. You then add the handicap that you have chosen to the actual scoreline at the end of the game to see if you have a winning selection.

Liverpool Asian Handicap Decimal Odds -1.5 1.61 -1.75 1.75 -2.0 1.96 -2.25 2.18 -2.5 2.43 -2.75 2.8 -3.0 3.3

As our table above shows, Liverpool with a -1.5 Asian Handicap is available at 1.61. With this selection, you would make a profit if Liverpool were to win the game (within 90 minutes) by two or more goals. Were Liverpool to win 2-0, for example, then the final scoreline – 2-0 to Liverpool – combined with the pre-match handicap that you picked – Liverpool -1.5 – would mean that the team you have chosen to support (Liverpool) have beaten the handicap.

We are happy to back Liverpool to win by two or more goals in 90 minutes. Slot’s side have made a habit of doing so recently: seven of their last eight wins in all competitions have been by a margin of two or more goals.

Best Bet

Rather than supporting Liverpool with a -1.5 Asian Handicap start, however, we prefer Liverpool with a -2.0 start instead. As our table shows, this is available at bigger odds than Liverpool -1.5 Asian Handicap (because you are giving Liverpool a bigger pre-match handicap to overcome).

With Liverpool -2.0 Asian Handicap, you would get your stakes back if Liverpool were to win by exactly two goals in 90 minutes – as the handicap would have been equaled – and will make a profit if Liverpool win by three or more goals in 90 minutes.

Four of Liverpool’s most recent eight wins in all competitions have been by a margin of three or more goals. And we know they are capable of beating Tottenham by such a margin: it is little more than six weeks since they did so in the Premier League.

Top selection – Liverpool -2.0 Asian Handicap (1.96)

Gakpo the EFL Cup Sharpshooter

In Liverpool’s 6-3 win at Tottenham in December, four different Reds players got on the scoresheet: Mohamed Salah netted twice, as did Luis Diaz, while midfielders Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai also found the net.

Salah may be Liverpool's main goalscorer, but he is not their main man in this competition this season. The Reds have scored 10 EFL Cup goals in 2024-25, and their top scorer is Cody Gakpo. The Netherlands international has netted four times, with Diogo Jota scoring twice. Diaz, Salah, Harvey Elliott and Darwin Núñez complete the Reds scoring chart, having scored once each.

Best Bet

Salah is the 1.8 (4/5) favourite in the Anytime Goalscorer market. This makes sense, given how prolific he has been for Liverpool this season.

If you are looking to back a player in this market, however, Gakpo would be our selection. He has shone in this competition, and will be keen to add to his impressive tally as Liverpool look to claim a place in the final.

Despite Gakpo's EFL Cup goalscoring exploits, there are five Liverpool players (Salah, Nunez, Jota, Diaz, and Federico Chiesa) available at shorter odds than him. At a price of 2.55 (31/20), Gakpo would be our pick.

Odds from Oddschecker - Correct as of 05/02/2025