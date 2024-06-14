Highlights Liverpool and Man United are tracking Lille defender Leny Yoro in case the Real Madrid deal falls through.

Yoro is reportedly seen as a potential successor to Virgil van Dijk by Liverpool.

The Reds are targeting a winger signing this summer as Mohamed Salah approaches his final contract year.

Liverpool and Manchester United are ‘waiting in the wings’ should Real Madrid’s move for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro collapse, The Times journalist Paul Joyce has revealed.

The talented 18-year-old defender has been linked with a summer switch to the Spanish capital and that is reportedly his preferred destination.

Yoro, who impressed for Lille last season, made 44 appearances for Paulo Fonseca’s side and has already become an instrumental part of his first eleven.

His current deal with the French side expires in 2025 and multiple European sides are following his situation this summer as the centre-back will be allowed to leave for a fee of around £50million.

Real Madrid were expected to make the offer after the Champions League final as Yoro was reportedly asked to wait for his dream move.

However, Los Blancos are yet to present a formal offer to Lille, keeping both Liverpool and Manchester United on their toes in the race for the French talent.

Liverpool Eye Leny Yoro Transfer

Reds hoping Real Madrid deal will stall

According to The Times, Liverpool and Manchester United are ‘waiting in the hope’ Real Madrid’s deal for Leny Yoro stalls this summer and ‘they can pounce’ then.

Liverpool reportedly see Yoro as a potential successor to Virgil van Dijk, who is approaching his final year of contract with the Reds, set to expire in 2025.

Last season, Lille manager Fonseca predicted that Yoro ‘will be at one of the best clubs in Europe’ after he helped the French side qualify for the Champions League, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig labelling him as an "11/10 talent" on X.

Yoro was second in minutes played for the Ligue 1 side last campaign, only trailing Lille's goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier – both are expected to feature in the Paris Olympics this year after manager Thierry Henry announced his preliminary squad.

With interest in Yoro high this summer, Liverpool are set for a tough battle to secure his signature – he is one of the brightest French defensive talents of the past decade.

Leny Yoro's Lille Stats (Ligue 1 2023-24) Appearances 32 Goals 2 Pass completion 92.1% Aerial duels won 63.8% Dribblers tackled 54.8%

Liverpool Target Winger Signing

Transfer plans in place amid Salah departure rumours

Liverpool are targeting a wide forward signing this summer amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future at Anfield, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

While there is no urgency at Liverpool’s end, according to Jacobs, the Reds are keen to bring in Salah’s replacement before he leaves – that has been their strategy in recent times to replace their star players.

Salah, who is about to start his eighth season at Anfield, is entering his final contract year and faces a difficult decision in the next 12 months.

The Egyptian forward is reportedly ‘a top target’ for the Saudi Pro League clubs who were keen to bring Salah on board last year as Liverpool rejected a £150million proposal on deadline day.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-06-24.