Liverpool have begun to 'collect information' about VfB Stuttgart and Germany defender Waldemar Anton through their scouts ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Sport Bild, as Arne Slot and his entourage look to bolster his options for next season in the centre-back department.

With the departure of Joel Matip looking inevitable, it would be wise for the newly appointed Dutchman to scour the market for the Cameroon international’s perfect replacement. They still have the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah, but reinforcements wouldn’t go amiss.

According to The Athletic, the Merseysiders have two positions that are being prioritised this summer: centre-back and a wide attacker. For the former, an array of options have been mooted over the last couple of months, but the club could save themselves a bit of money by going for the aforementioned German.

Liverpool Scouting Stuttgart’s Waldemar Anton

Also eyed by Bundesliga duo

A truly pivotal part of Stuttgart’s unforeseen second-place finish and subsequent Champions League qualification in 2023/24, Anton, who 'plays incredibly' according to manager Sebastian Hoeness, played all but one Bundesliga outing (thanks to a yellow card suspension) for the MHPArena-based outfit.

The 27-year-old is also admired by Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen, per Bild, with any would-be buyers enticed by his release clause of €22.5 million (£19m), which is cheap for a club the size and stature of the Reds. His Die Roten contract, for reference, expires in the summer of 2027. Liverpool are also said to have sent an enquiry about the defender after scouting him.

Leverkusen, who won the German top flight in the campaign just gone, are looking for a potential replacement for Jonathan Tah, who looks poised to join Vincent Kompany and Co in Bavaria.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Waldemar Anton’s 2,888 Bundesliga minutes in 2023/24 was the highest of any Stuttgart players.

Uzbekistan-born Anton will be able to strut his stuff on the international stage this summer given that he was picked by Julian Nagelsmann for Germany’s Euro 2024 squad. Liverpool, in particular, will be keeping a close eye on the twice-capped international.

Anton assumed the captaincy from Liverpool-bound Wataru Endo last summer as the Japan international made the jump from Stuttgart to the Reds - and he could be followed by his former colleague this summer.

Mohamed Salah Replacement, Johan Bakayoko, Scouted

Linked to a litany of clubs this summer

As mentioned earlier, as much as Slot and Co will want to add bodies to the heart of their defence, snaring a right-sided forward is also on the agenda, especially with Mohamed Salah’s Anfield future still hanging in the balance.

The former Chelsea man’s contract expires in the summer of 2025 and with clubs sniffing around his signature, the coming months could be the perfect time for Liverpool to sell one of their key assets to prevent losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Salah vs Bakayoko - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Salah Bakayoko Minutes 2,536 2,500 Goals/Assists 18/10 12/9 Shots per game 3.6 2.9 Pass success rate (%) 75.7 87 Dribbles per game 0.8 2.8 Key passes per game 2.1 2.1 Overall rating 7.24 7.69

As a potential replacement, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Johan Bakayoko of PSV Eindhoven, alongside thousands of others, had been scouted by the club. The Reds are, however, among ‘six or seven’ clubs that are keeping tabs on the fleet-footed Belgian.

Bound to be a popular man this summer, the 21-year-old will have a chance to prove his worth at Euro 2024 this summer, allowing Liverpool - and other potential suitors - to have a real good look at him in case they attempt to secure his signature.