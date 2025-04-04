Liverpool have identified Rayo Vallecano defender Andrei Ratiu as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to Fichajes.

The Premier League leaders reportedly believe Ratiu is ‘a perfect fit’ for Arne Slot’s system and have already taken initial steps towards bringing the Romania international to Anfield.

Liverpool are likely to face competition for the 26-year-old in the summer, with both Barcelona and Bayer Leverkusen also showing strong interest.

Ratiu, who joined Rayo Vallecano from Huesca in the summer of 2023, has over three years remaining on his contract, which runs until June 2028.

Liverpool Considering Andrei Ratiu

As a replacement for Real Madrid-bound star

According to Fichajes, Rayo Vallecano are aware of the growing interest in Ratiu and will not facilitate his departure for less than his €25m (£21m) release clause.

The Romanian 'sensation', praised for 'stopping' Vinicius and Raphinha, is seen as a key player for the La Liga club, having started in all but two of their games in the Spanish top flight this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ratiu has scored two goals and provided three assists in 27 La Liga appearances this term.

Liverpool are anticipating a major squad reshuffle in the summer under Slot, with Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk's contracts all expiring.

While the latter two have yet to resolve their futures, Alexander-Arnold is edging closer to a move to Real Madrid when his Anfield deal expires in June.

The Reds are believed to have several options on their shortlist to replace the England international, including Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong and Newcastle’s Tino Livramento.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, they could also turn to Conor Bradley and skip recruiting a new right-back this summer, with the focus potentially shifting to strengthening other positions instead.

Andrei Ratiu's Rayo Vallecano Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 27 Goals 2 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 5 Minutes played 2,358

