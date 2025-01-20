Liverpool are reportedly prepared to meet Lyon’s asking price for Rayan Cherki in January and are considered the leading contenders to sign the Frenchman this month, according to Fichajes.

Lyon’s financial difficulties have reportedly made Cherki’s departure during the winter window a necessity, given that the 22-year-old is one of the club’s most valuable assets.

Les Gones reportedly value Cherki at €22m (£18.6m), and Liverpool are said to be ready to pay the asking price to secure his signature before the transfer window closes on 3 February.

Liverpool have yet to make any signings in January but remain on the lookout for low-cost deals, having secured Federico Chiesa in a cut-price move last summer.

Liverpool Keen on Rayan Cherki

Ready to pay Lyon’s asking price

According to Fichajes, Arne Slot views Cherki as an ideal addition to bring dynamism and creativity to Liverpool’s midfield, especially after a relatively quiet summer transfer window.

Liverpool’s interest in Cherki has reportedly intensified in recent weeks, and, if all goes as planned, he could be wearing a Liverpool shirt in the coming days.

Lyon view the €22 million asking price as a way to address their financial struggles, having been handed a provisional relegation from Ligue 1 due to their outstanding debts.

Cherki, labelled 'one of the most skilful players on Earth', has been a key player for Les Gones this season, making 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals and providing eight assists.

No player has contributed more to Lyon’s goals this term than Cherki’s 13, with forwards Malick Fofana (11) and Alexandre Lacazette (10) being the only others in double digits.

Cherki, who signed a new two-year contract with Lyon in September, has been heavily linked with a move since, with multiple Premier League clubs showing interest in the ‘exceptional’ 22-year-old.

Rayan Cherki's Lyon Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 14 Goals 3 Assists 3 Expected goals 1.9 Expected assisted goals 4.6 Minutes played 823

