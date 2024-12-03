Liverpool have identified Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong as their ‘perfect’ replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sky Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri has reported.

The Reds are working behind the scenes to secure a replacement for their academy graduate, whose contract expires at the end of the season, and have reportedly been in contact with Frimpong’s representatives for ‘several weeks’.

According to Tavolieri, the Dutch defender is being eyed as ‘a perfect fit’ for Arne Slot’s philosophy, which requires attacking input from his full-backs.

Frimpong, regarded as one of the best attacking right-backs in Europe, has emerged as a concrete target for the Reds and is said to have given his approval to join Liverpool next season.

However, Bayer’s financial demands could prove to be a stumbling block in negotiations – the German champions are reportedly asking for €60m (£50m) for the Dutchman:

“[Frimpong’s] attacking football fits perfectly with Arne Slot's philosophy, whose game requires effective input from the flanks to unbalance opposing defences. “At only 23 years old, the Dutchman has a lot of room for improvement, which the "Slot Touch" could further improve. His versatility also represents an important asset to the Reds coach's tactical set-up.” “For several weeks, regular contacts have been taking place with the entourage of the Amsterdam native, and reliable sources indicate that the interested party has already given his approval to join Liverpool. “Even if Bayer Leverkusen has not yet received an official offer from the Reds, good relations between the two clubs could facilitate discussions with a view to an agreement. “However, Bayer 04 is asking for a transfer fee of around 60 million euros.”

Frimpong, who rose through the youth ranks at Manchester City’s academy, was instrumental in Bayer’s title-winning campaign in 2023/24 under Xabi Alonso.

The 'incredible' 23-year-old was named to the Bundesliga Team of the Season for the second year running, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists in 31 appearances.

The Dutchman has been linked with a move to the Premier League before and was recently named as an option for Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, while Slot reportedly contacted him about a move to Liverpool last summer.

Frimpong signed a contract extension with Bayer last year and is tied to the club until June 2028, placing the Bundesliga giants in a strong negotiating position next year.

Jeremie Frimpong's Bayer Leverkusen Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 12 Goals 2 Assists 2 Goal-creating actions 5 Pass completion % 78.1 Minutes played 873

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 03-11-24.