Liverpool are targeting a move for Crysencio Summerville but his future will only be decided after Leeds United's promotion fate is decided, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The 22-year-old winger faces interest from multiple top English sides, and the decision could rest on whether Leeds will return to the Premier League this season.

The club finished the season third in the league table, only six points from automatic promotion. Daniel Farke’s side will now face Norwich in the Championship play-offs in a bid to return to the Premier League after a season in the second division.

Liverpool Targeting Move for Summerville

Jacobs suggests that if Leeds secure promotion, Summerville might be tempted to stay at Elland Road and reject the Liverpool offer.

He said:

"Crysencio Summerville is a target. Of course, from Leeds' position and from his position, both the club and the player are simply waiting to see whether Leeds go up. "If Leeds don't go up, then they're going to be braced for offers for Summerville, who's had a magnificent season. Of course, there will be interest and Liverpool are one of the clubs looking at Summerville. "If Leeds get promoted, let's see what the player thinks and obviously Leeds will be in a much stronger position to negotiate."

Named the Championship Player of the Season, Summerville has enjoyed life at Elland Road, scoring 19 goals in the campaign and providing nine assists. The Dutch winger - who Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson labelled "unplayable" and "electric" earlier this season - was the third leading scorer in the league this year, only trailing Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics (27 goals) and Southampton’s Adam Armstrong (21).

Crysencio Summerville Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 43 19 9 FA Cup 2 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0

Leeds currently value the winger, who was mentored at Elland Road by Barcelona star Raphinha, in the £30m to £40m bracket. Summerville has attracted attention from many top European sides this season, including newly crowned Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen, as well as Chelsea, Tottenham, and Newcastle.

Arne Slot ‘Wild’ Over Signing Summerville

Europe’s most wanted Summerville could become new Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s first signing at the club. According to Dutch source 1908.nl (as cited by Anfield Sector), the incoming Liverpool boss is “wild” about his fellow Dutchman and could seek his signature to start his era in Merseyside.

Summerville played for Feyenoord before joining Leeds for a £1.3m fee in 2020. However, he never crossed paths with the current Feyenoord manager Slot as he only took charge of the club in 2021, after leaving AZ Alkmaar.

Linking up with Slot in 2024 and joining the star-studded Liverpool side now seems a real possibility. With Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez’s future in doubt, the Reds could welcome a new Premier League campaign with a brand new forward line.

Salah’s contract is set to expire in 2025, and the Egyptian is yet to sign a new deal with the team, while Nunez has fueled exit rumors after deleting all Liverpool-related pictures from his Instagram account last weekend.

