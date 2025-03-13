Liverpool are monitoring Ajax defender Jorrel Hato ahead of the summer transfer window, MailOnline journalist Lewis Steele has revealed.

The Premier League leaders have reportedly taken a close look at the 19-year-old this season and identified him as a possible reinforcement for Arne Slot’s backline.

Hato was recently spotted at Anfield, though this was unrelated to any potential transfer talks with Liverpool – he was attending as a guest of his friend Ryan Gravenberch.

The five-cap Dutch international has more than three years remaining on his Ajax contract, which runs until June 2028 after he signed an extension in March last year.

Liverpool Keen on Jorrel Hato

After recent scouting mission

According to Steele, Liverpool see Hato as an alternative to Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, who is considered a primary target for the Reds this summer.

The 19-year-old offers a slightly different profile to Kerkez, as he is more versatile and capable of covering at centre-back due to his physical attributes.

Hato, who made his senior Ajax debut in January 2023, has been a regular for the Dutch club since, amassing 101 first-team appearances and registering 13 goal involvements.

The teenager has emerged as ‘one of the most talented centre-backs in Europe’ in recent years and is reportedly being monitored by several European heavyweights.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hato has made 40 appearances for Ajax this season, scoring three goals and providing six assists.

Liverpool are preparing for a busy summer transfer window, with a major squad reshuffle now on the cards for Arne Slot.

The Reds could part ways with as many as five first-team players, while Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract at the end of the season.

Jorrel Hato's Ajax Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Goals 2 Assists 6 Minutes played 1,837

