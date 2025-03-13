Liverpool could be set to sign Raphinha from Barcelona this summer, according to reports - with the former Leeds United star being in Arne Slot's sights, after posting one of the best seasons of any player across Europe's elite leagues this time around.

It's been the season of a lifetime for the Porto Alegre-born star, and he's become a genuine contender for the Ballon d'Or - which he will potentially achieve if Barcelona win the Champions League and La Liga titles. 22 goal involvements in just 26 top-flight games is an outstanding tally, but a further 16 in just 10 Champions League outings is outrageous - whilst he's also nabbed eight involvements in just five games in other competitions.

Report: Liverpool 'Closely Monitoring' Raphinha, Best Equipped to Land Him

The Brazilian winger has been absolutely electric this season

As a result, a report by CaughtOffside states that Raphinha is being 'closely monitored' by the biggest clubs in the Premier League - with Liverpool being touted as one of those sides after his breakthrough for the Blaugrana this season, with performances that have seen him touted as 'one of the best in the world'.

Raphinha's La Liga statistics - Barcelona squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 26 =1st Goals 13 2nd Key Passes Per Game 2.8 1st Shots Per Game 3.2 3rd Dribbles Per Game 1.5 3rd Match rating 7.72 2nd

However, the report also states that Liverpool are better equipped to land their man than potential rivals Arsenal and Manchester United. Despite the Brazil international being touted for a move away from Barcelona last summer, he didn't make the move and that subsequently turned out to be the best outcome, as he's been undroppable this season. However, any decent offer to Hansi Flick's men could be deemed a 'good enough' bid given their precarious financial position, and it may be enough to tempt the Catalan club to part ways with the 28-year-old.

Barcelona don't wish to let him depart, but their fiscal position could become a reason to sell. With English clubs boasting huge transfer pots, the prestige of the Premier League could be a selling point for Raphinha to make the move back to English shores - and with Liverpool potentially losing Mohamed Salah in the summer, Liverpool would replace the Egyptian with the Brazilian star.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raphinha has 10 goals in 31 caps for Brazil.

Raphinha's rise to stardom at Barcelona has been impressive to say the least. Joining from Leeds after scoring 17 goals and registering 12 assists in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa, this season has seen Raphinha take the bull by the horns to become arguably La Liga's best player.

