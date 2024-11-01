Liverpool are among the clubs tracking Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri, if recent reports are anything to go by.

Arne Slot’s side had a quiet summer transfer window with just two new signings, one of whom won’t join until next summer in goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. Federico Chiesa was also signed on a permanent deal from Serie A side Juventus for a nominal fee of £12.5million.

Despite the lack of incomings, Liverpool have had a strong start to the 2024/25 season. They sit second in the Premier League standings behind Manchester City, they have won all three of their Champions League fixtures so far, and progressed to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

However, attention has already shifted to the upcoming transfer windows with January just a matter of months away. According to TBR Football, the left back position is one that has been highlighted as an area in need of improvement, and Wolves’ Ait-Nouri is among the names under consideration.

Andy Robertson has been Liverpool’s starting left back since his arrival in 2017, while Greece international Kostas Tsimikas was signed as an understudy in 2020. Joe Gomez is also an option in that position given his versatility and ability to play across the back line.

It’s worth noting that Liverpool would face stern competition for Ait-Nouri’s signature should they pursue a move for the defender. GiveMeSport reported earlier this week that incoming Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim will urgently look to sign a left sided wing back in order to implement his three at the back system, and the Wolves star is a primary target.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ait-Nouri has scored three goals and registered two assists in nine Premier League appearances so far this term.

Ait-Nouri began his career in France, but signed for Wolves on an initial loan spell in 2020, and that move was made permanent in the summer of 2021. He signed a five year deal upon his arrival, and his current contract expires in the summer of 2028, although there is an option for a further year.

He has already amassed over 120 appearances for Wolves across all competitions, and has scored 10 goals in that time. He has also registered 10 assists for the club. Earlier this year, he was described as one of the best players in the Premier League by some sections of the media.

Stats courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 01/11/24).