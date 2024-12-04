Liverpool have identified Torino midfielder Samuele Ricci as an ideal alternative to Martin Zubimendi and are monitoring the Italian international ahead of the January transfer window, according to journalist Bence Bocsak.

While the Reds remain optimistic about securing a deal for Zubimendi, they have been lining up alternatives, with Ricci understood to be among their targets.

Liverpool first contacted Torino in the summer but were reportedly put off by the €60m (£50m) asking price.

However, they have continued tracking the 'outstanding' 23-year-old over the past few months and could make another enquiry for his services if they fail to land Zubimendi at the second attempt.

The Real Sociedad midfielder rejected a summer move to Anfield, opting to remain with his hometown club, where he is contracted until 2027.

However, recent reports indicate Liverpool have retained their interest in Zubimendi, with manager Arne Slot still a firm admirer of the 25-year-old.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ricci has started every Serie A game for Torino this season, amassing 14 appearances.

According to Bocsak, Liverpool are deterred by Ricci’s current price tag, but his contract expiring in June 2026 could soon force Torino to lower their demands.

The Reds are playing a waiting game while continuing to explore their options amid an excellent start to the season under Slot.

Liverpool sit at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League tables going into December’s run of fixtures, next facing Newcastle away on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch’s resurgence as a defensive midfielder has provided Slot with an in-house solution to strengthen Liverpool’s options in the middle of the park.

The Dutch international has excelled in shielding Liverpool’s backline, which has conceded just eight goals in their first 13 league games – the fewest of any Premier League club.

However, the Reds are still expected to target a new midfielder in 2025, given Wataru Endo’s reduced role under Slot this season.

Samuele Ricci's Torino Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 14 Goal-creating actions 2 Pass completion % 87.5 Progressive passes per 90 4.04 Progressive carries per 90 1.75 Minutes played 1,182

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-11-24.