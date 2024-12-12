Liverpool are monitoring promising Gent winger Momodou Sonko ahead of the January transfer window, according to journalist Bence Bocsak.

The Reds have reportedly reignited their interest in the exciting 19-year-old for 2025, having been first linked with him exactly 12 months ago.

Liverpool initially sought to sign the teenager at the start of the year, but he instead opted to move to Belgium, where he has been enjoying regular game time recently.

The Swedish winger, dubbed ‘the next Bukayo Saka’, has scored three goals in his 17 appearances for Gent this season and has reportedly impressed Liverpool with his development.

Sonko has been on Liverpool’s radar since 2017, when he first attended a trial at their academy, and he is now linked with an Anfield move again, 11 months after joining Gent from Swedish side Hacken.

According to Bocsak, the Reds have been actively scouting the Scandinavian market and have regularly sent representatives to monitor Sonko’s performances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sonko has scored once in four league starts for Gent this season.

Liverpool, who were handed an unexpected period of rest after Saturday’s clash with Everton was postponed, secured another midweek win in the Champions League, beating Girona 1-0 away.

The Reds have been in fine form across all competitions, dropping points only twice since their surprise 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in September.

Despite their strong start, Liverpool are reportedly considering new signings in 2025, although it remains uncertain whether Arne Slot plans to strengthen his squad in January.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, the Reds are considering reinforcements at centre-back, left-back, central midfield and in attack.

Renewing the expiring contracts of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold also appears to be high on the agenda.

Liverpool have reportedly offered new deals to all three players, with Salah being the most recent, as they aim to fend off interest from foreign clubs ahead of January.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-12-24.