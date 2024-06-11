Highlights Liverpool value Kelleher as a top backup goalkeeper and are reluctant to sell despite his desire for first-team football.

Liverpool have no interest in selling reserve goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher this summer, according to The Athletic, and value the Irishman as "one of the best backup goalkeepers in the league".

Kelleher, 25, played a big part in Liverpool's season during the 2023/24 campaign when first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker suffered a hamstring injury, forcing him to miss a large part of the season. Kelleher stepped in for 10 Premier League matches and played the entirety of the Reds' League Cup run before they beat Chelsea in the final on penalties.

The goalkeeper is understood to be keen on a move this summer in a bid to secure first-team football, which is unlikely at Anfield with the Brazilian shot-stopper Alisson the firm number one, but the club are reluctant to let their back-up keeper leave.

Liverpool 'Not Actively Seeking' Caoimhin Kelleher Departure

The club want to keep the 25-year-old following an impressive stint

Reports emerged earlier this week that Kelleher is eager to secure a move to another Premier League club, where he wishes to continue playing his football as a number one choice, while fellow Liverpool back-up goalkeeper Adrian is also set on a move away.

Kelleher stats in all competitions for Liverpool during the 2023/24 season Kelleher Appearances 26 Clean sheets 5 Goals conceded 32 Pass success (%) 79.3% Average rating 6.77 Stats courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt, correct as of 11/06/2024

The latest word is that Kelleher will need to move on from Merseyside if he wants to be a first-choice goalkeeper, and Liverpool would seek a fee in the region of £25 million to let the Republic of Ireland international leave.

"Liverpool are not actively seeking to sell Kelleher as they value him as one of the best backup goalkeepers in the league," a report in The Athletic read in an update on Tuesday.

"However, they are aware that the 25-year-old wants to be first choice and that will not happen at Liverpool while Alisson is around. Kelleher will have a key role in pre-season, and potentially the early weeks of the campaign, with the Brazilian away at the Copa America. It would take an offer in excess of £25m to make Liverpool consider a sale."

Latest on Luis Diaz Future

The Athletic also gave an update on Luis Diaz short-term plans, with the winger valued by Liverpool who could be set for talks with the club over his future on Merseyside.

As GIVEMESPORT reported on Monday, Liverpool are keen on keeping hold of the well-contracted 27-year-old, whose five-and-a-half-year deal runs until 2027 after joining the club from Porto in 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diaz has scored 24 goals in 98 games for Liverpool since his arrival in January 2022.

However, Barcelona are reportedly looking to strike a potential deal despite the player understood to be part of new manager Arne Slot's plans during the early stages of his reign.

The report explained: "Luis Diaz is admired by Barcelona’s sporting director Deco but there has been no approach for the winger from the Spanish side. Liverpool and new manager Slot are still planning for the 27-year-old to be part of the first pre-season of the new era.

"Barcelona’s precarious financial position raises the question of whether they could even afford Diaz. Liverpool would want a significant profit on the £50m they paid Porto for him in January 2022.

"The Colombian international has three years remaining on his contract."