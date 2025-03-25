Liverpool have earmarked Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni as one of their leading targets for the summer transfer window, journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed.

The Premier League leaders have reportedly identified the 25-year-old as a long-term replacement for captain Virgil van Dijk, whose Anfield future remains uncertain with just over three months left on his contract.

While Inter are unwilling to sell Bastoni this summer and see him as a crucial part of Simone Inzaghi’s squad, it is believed that an offer north of £60m could tempt them into a deal.

The Nerazzurri are in a strong negotiating position, as Bastoni has over three years left on his contract, which expires in June 2028.

Liverpool Keen on Alessandro Bastoni

Inter unwilling to sell the Italy international

According to O’Rourke, Liverpool are anticipating a squad reshuffle this summer and could target a new centre-back regardless of Van Dijk’s future.

While the Dutchman and Ibrahima Konate remain the primary options, another top-quality centre-back would bring extra competition, and Bastoni is regarded as a player who could do so.

Liverpool are reportedly impressed with the 25-year-old’s experience and ability and have placed him firmly among their top targets for the position, alongside Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi and Bournemouth starlet Dean Huijsen.

Bastoni, who joined Inter from Parma in 2019, has developed into a ‘world-class’ centre-back at San Siro and was even hailed for being 'as good as Van Dijk and William Saliba'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bastoni has made 41 appearances for Inter this season, scoring one goal and providing five assists.

Liverpool have yet to resolve the futures of Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, and they may soon have to accept defeat in their attempts to retain the latter.

According to reports on Monday, the England international has already agreed to join Real Madrid this summer when his Anfield contract expires.

Alessandro Bastoni's Inter Milan Stats (2024/25 Serie A) Games 28 Goals 1 Assists 4 Goal-creating actions 10 Minutes played 2,102

