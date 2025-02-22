Liverpool are interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba but may have to pay a fee close to the £75 million they paid for Virgil van Dijk, according to German journalist Christian Falk writing in his Daily Briefing.

The Reds often get it right in the transfer market when targeting centre-backs and Van Dijk is the perfect example of this, arriving from Southampton for a club-record fee in 2018 and becoming one of the Premier League's all-time greats. They triggered Ibrahima Konate's £36 million release clause and he's been colossal this season after arriving from Leipzig almost four years ago.

Lukeba is the latest Leipzig defender on the Merseyside giants' radar and is one of Europe's most promising centre-backs who has been earning plaudits for his ball-playing abilities and reading of the game, already breaking into France's senior team. He is a tough-tackler who uses his six-foot frame to great effect, helping Leipzig keep eight clean sheets in 12 Bundesliga outings.

Liverpool Keen On Signing Leipzig's Lukeba

The Reds have several obstacles to overcome to pull off deal

Liverpool are among several European clubs showing an interest in Lukeba and add him to a squad firing on all cylinders under Arne Slot. The 22-year-old could be viewed as Van Dijk's long-term replacement or even in the near future, as the club captain has yet to sign a contract extension, with his current deal up this summer.

Real Madrid are also in the mix for Lukeba, and it's claimed that the former Lyon defender and his agents are eyeing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos missed out on their top defensive target last summer when Manchester United beat them to French youngster Leny Yoro.

Castello Lukeba Statistics (Bundesliga 2024-25) Appearances 12 Clean Sheets 4 Interceptions Per Game 0.6 Tackles Per Game 1.7 Balls Recovered Per Game 3.1 Clearances Per Game 3.3 Ground Duels Won 2.8 (69%) Aerial Duels Won 1.0 (60%)

Lukeba, talked up as a 'monster' talent, also has a £75 million release clause in his contract which doesn't expire until 2029, so there is no pressure on the Bundesliga club to cash in on their young centre-back. This makes a deal that much more difficult, but they are aided by the strong relationship they hold with the German outfit after recent transfer deals between the two clubs.

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp also works as Red Bull's Head of Global Soccer, which could help sway a transfer saga in their favour. The left-footed Lukeba has all the tools to be a hit in the Premier League and many are comparing him to Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol because of his playing style.

All statisics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 22/02/2025.

