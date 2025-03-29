Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for talented Sporting defender Ousmande Diomande, who is expected to be on the move this summer, alongside Tottenham and Newcastle, according to TBR Football.

The Reds' star centre-back Virgil van Dijk will be a free agent this summer as things stand, and Arne Slot and his entourage have been desperate to convince the 33-year-old about an extended future at Anfield.

However, interest in his services is mounting, and Liverpool are looking to strengthen their defensive options this summer as a result.

Liverpool Chasing Deal for Sporting Ace Diomande

The player has a £67 million release clause