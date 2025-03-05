Liverpool are showing interest in promising Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez ahead of the summer transfer window, according to MailOnline.

The Reds are reportedly among several Premier League clubs monitoring the Ecuadorian defender, alongside Aston Villa and Everton.

Ordonez has caught the attention of many scouts in Europe with his solid performances in the Champions League, where he helped Brugge reach the Round of 16.

The 20-year-old has made 11 appearances in the competition this season and played every minute under manager Nicky Hayen.

Liverpool Keen on Joel Ordonez

Premier League sides scouting the 20-year-old

According to MailOnline, Liverpool are expected to strengthen in every department this summer and are keeping a close eye on Ordonez ahead of the upcoming transfer market.

The Reds have endured two fairly quiet transfer windows under Arne Slot but are reportedly gearing up for a busy offseason, with Bournemouth starlet Milos Kerkez also on the radar.

Ordonez, praised as ‘complete’, joined Brugge in the summer of 2023 from Belgian side NXT and has enjoyed a breakthrough season.

The £40m-valued 20-year-old has made 35 appearances across all competitions this term, scoring three goals, including two in the Belgian Cup semi-final against Genk.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ordonez ranks third in minutes played among Brugge defenders this season, behind only Brandon Mechele and Maxim De Cuyper.

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring several defenders ahead of the summer transfer window, with Virgil van Dijk’s future at Anfield still uncertain.

The Dutch centre-back has less than four months remaining on his contract and is among three stars yet to extend, alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Merseysiders are on course to clinch their second Premier League title, holding a 13-point lead over Arsenal with 11 games to go.

Joel Ordonez's Brugge Stats (2024/25 Pro League) Games 21 Goals 1 Assists 0 Shot-creating actions 2 Minutes played 1,595

