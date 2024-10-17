Borussia Dortmund starlet Jamie Gittens could cost Liverpool around £40-50m next summer after his promising start to the Bundesliga season, Football Insider has reported.

The Reds are believed to be among the clubs monitoring the exciting 20-year-old’s situation in Germany. Dortmund are hopeful of securing a hefty fee for their 'impossible to defend against' winger if he continues to impress this season.

Gittens is currently enjoying a breakthrough season under new boss Nuri Sahin, who has shown significant trust in the young winger early in the campaign.

The 20-year-old has already made nine appearances for Dortmund across all competitions, scoring four goals and registering two assists in 459 minutes of action.

According to the report, an exit deal for Gittens is unlikely to be sanctioned in the January window – any movement is expected in the summer of 2025.

The England U21 international is under contract with the Bundesliga giants until June 2028, having signed a long-term deal last year.

Gittens Targeted by Premier League Giants

After a breakout month in Germany

Since joining Dortmund from Manchester City’s academy in September 2020, Gittens has spent time in the youth ranks before making his senior debut 18 months later.

Despite his young age, the promising winger has already made 67 first-team appearances for Dortmund over his three years with the senior squad, scoring nine goals and registering 11 assists.

Gittens has also made nine appearances for England’s Under-21 side since being handed his debut by current senior boss Lee Carsley in September 2023. In 2022, he played a key role in helping the Young Lions win the European Under-19 Championship, starting in the final.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are among the clubs with an interest in Gittens, despite bolstering their frontline with Federico Chiesa in the summer market.

If he were to join the Reds, Gittens would likely rank among the most expensive departures from Dortmund, alongside the likes of Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, who both moved to the Premier League from the Bundesliga club.

Borussia Dortmund Record Departures Player Age Season Joined Fee 1 Ousmane Dembele 20 17/18 Barcelona €135.00m 2 Jude Bellingham 20 23/24 Real Madrid €113.00m 3 Jadon Sancho 21 21/22 Manchester United €85.00m 4 Christian Pulisic 20 18/19 Chelsea €64.00m 5 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 28 17/18 Arsenal €63.75m 6 Erling Haaland 21 22/23 Manchester City €60.00m 7 Henrikh Mkhitaryan 27 16/17 Manchester United €42.00m

Liverpool ‘Monitoring’ Josh Acheampong

Tottenham and Newcastle also keen

Liverpool, Tottenham, and Newcastle are among the clubs monitoring Chelsea starlet Josh Acheampong, who is also a target for Real Madrid, according to The Independent.

The promising 18-year-old faces no shortage of suitors, however, Chelsea are unwilling to sell him at present and are determined to retain their Cobham graduate.

Acheampong made his first-team debut under Mauricio Pochettino last season but has had limited opportunities since, appearing just once in the EFL Cup third-round 5-0 victory over Barrow last month.

According to The Independent, several European clubs are also interested in the versatile defender, including Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Borussia Dortmund.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-10-24.