Liverpool are reportedly plotting to hijack Napoli's transfer for Karim Adeyemi, who the Serie A outfit turned towards as an alternative to Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, reports Sport Witness.

Antonio Conte and his entourage have been chasing a move for Garnacho for much of this January transfer window, but with the Red Devils standing firm on their negotiation stance, Napoli have been forced to consider alternatives instead. Borussia Dortmund's Adeyemi has emerged as another target, but it has now been revealed that Liverpool also hold an interest in the German, and could be poised to launch a hijack attempt in 2025.

Liverpool Eyeing Swoop for Napoli Target Adeyemi

The Reds have been monitoring the 23-year-old

In Sunday's edition of Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, it was revealed that "Liverpool are watching" Adeyemi's situation at Dortmund, amid Napoli's new-found interest in the player.

The Reds are keen to begin preparing for life after Mohamed Salah's departure, with the Egyptian still yet to put pen to paper on a new deal beyond this summer. Per a recent exclusive update from Fabrizio Romano, negotiations have not progressed, and interest from Saudi Arabia still remains.

Karim Adeyemi's 2024/25 Bundesliga statistics Appearances 10 Minutes Played 496 Goals 2 Assists 3 Shots per 90 2.72 Key Passes per 90 2.0 Crosses per 90 1.27 Successful Take-Ons per 90 3.82

Adeyemi, previously described as "electric", could be the solution to help Arne Slot's squad in the event of Salah's exit - the 23-year-old recently stunned on the Champions League stage, scoring a first-half hat-trick against Celtic in a 7-1 rout. He has registered eight goal contributions in 14 outings across all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this term.

Sport Witness notes that Liverpool are in no rush to make a move for the German international, and are willing to delay a move until summer. However, Napoli have moved fast on the negotiation table and are "now close to reaching full agreement" on a package worth around €40 million (£34 million), per Fabrizio Romano. Slot and his entourage should be looking to make a late swoop, if they are still optimistic of landing Adeyemi in 2025.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 26/01/2025