Liverpool are seriously considering a move for Nice winger Mohamed-Ali Cho in the summer transfer window, TEAMtalk has claimed.

The Reds are reportedly showing interest in the 21-year-old attacker, who has emerged as one of the most exciting wingers in France this season.

Arne Slot’s side are exploring their options out wide amid uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future – the Egyptian winger’s contract expires in less than five months.

While extension talks are thought to be ongoing, potential suitors in Saudi Arabia are also monitoring Salah’s situation and are ready to lure him to the Middle East.

According to TEAMtalk, Slot is interested in bringing in versatile attackers who can play anywhere across the frontline, and Cho certainly fits the profile.

Although naturally a right-winger, the 21-year-old has featured on the left and centrally this season, making 25 appearances across all competitions, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

Liverpool reportedly have Cho, praised as ‘electric’, firmly among their options for next summer, while Nice are in a strong negotiating position with more than three years left on the Frenchman’s contract.

Liverpool had a quiet January transfer window amid their ongoing Premier League title battle, welcoming no reinforcements for Slot mid-season.

They remain focused on securing new deals for Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with two of the trio now ‘likely to renew’ with just five months left on their current agreements.

The Reds extended their lead at the top of the table to seven points following their 2-2 draw at Everton on Wednesday, which saw Slot receive a straight red after a heated exchange with the referees.

Mohamed-Ali Cho's Nice Stats (2024/25 Ligue 1) Games 17 Goals 3 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 10 Minutes played 1,119

