Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Tottenham star Micky Van de Ven, who they feel could bolster a talented array of defensive options at Anfield, Football Insider has revealed.

The Dutchman has featured on just 12 occasions this term, including just twice since October. A reoccurring hamstring issue has hampered his progress, much to the frustration of boss Ange Postecoglou, who is in need of talented players to keep Spurs' season afloat.

The North Londoners may now be forced to part ways with Van de Ven permanently amid Liverpool's interest, with a move up to the league-leaders likely an enticing prospect.

Liverpool Target Move for Spurs Ace Van de Ven

The Reds are eager to add to their centre-back options

As per the report from Football Insider, Liverpool are "very keen" on landing Van de Ven, who is "hugely rated" by fellow compatriot and Reds manager Arne Slot.

Virgil van Dijk is set to be a free agent in the summer as things stand, but Liverpool are eager to extend his agreement beyond this season. Nonetheless, Football Insider insists that a deal for Van de Ven would not rely on the 33-year-old's situation.

Micky van de Ven's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 9 Minutes Played 788 Assists 2 Passes Completion (%) 91.3 Tackles Won per 90 0.57 Interceptions per 90 1.02 Clearances per 90 3.3 Aerials Won (%) 50.0

Described as "elite" and "lightening-quick", Van de Ven was one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League in 2024. He has stood out for his defensive contributions since his arrival from Wolsfburg in 2023, though his explosive forays into attack have also stunned spectators. Also, capable of playing a role at left-back, the 23-year-old could add depth in multiple defensive positions.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also chasing a deal for Milo Kerkez this summer, as exclusively revealed by GIVEMESPORT. Andrew Robertson's contract is set to expire in 2026 and the Merseyside outfit are keen to plan for a future beyond the 30-year-old.

