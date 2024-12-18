Liverpool are reportedly targeting Chelsea defender Malo Gusto as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, according to former scout Mick Brown.

The Reds are said to be preparing contingency plans in case they lose their academy graduate after the season and have identified Gusto as an option.

According to Brown, the Frenchman is ‘very highly rated’ at Anfield, and Liverpool scouts have been monitoring him this season.

The Reds could potentially lure him to Merseyside by offering him regular first-team football, considering he has to compete for places with Chelsea captain Reece James in Enzo Maresca’s squad:

“Liverpool are putting plans in place for if they lose Trent Alexander-Arnold. “Gusto is very highly rated, and he’s one their scouts have been keeping an eye on this season. “He’s not a nailed-on starter at Chelsea, either, because when Reece James comes back from injury, chances are he’ll be straight back into the side. “So that gives Liverpool the chance to offer him first-team football, and they’ll believe that could be enough to tempt him into moving. “In that case, I can see them making a move for him come the end of the season.“

With James out injured once again, Gusto has featured regularly under Maresca this season, making 15 appearances in all competitions and providing two assists.

The 'exceptional' 21-year-old, who joined Chelsea from Lyon in June 2023, has built on his promising debut year at Stamford Bridge under Mauricio Pochettino, emerging as a first-choice right-back for Maresca in James' absence.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have yet to renew Alexander-Arnold’s expiring contract – the Englishman has less than six months left on his current deal and is reportedly being seriously considered by Real Madrid ahead of 2025.

The Reds face numerous contract dilemmas heading into the January transfer window, with key players like Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also in the final months of their deals.

According to recent reports, Liverpool aim to secure the futures of at least two of their three stars, though retaining Alexander-Arnold may prove the most challenging given his keen admirers in Spain.

The 26-year-old has been a key figure for Arne Slot this term, making 19 appearances in all competitions and managing four assists.

Malo Gusto's Chelsea Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 13 Goals 0 Assists 1 Pass accuracy % 86.7 Tackles per 90 2.73 Minutes played 956

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-12-24.