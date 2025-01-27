Liverpool are among several European clubs eyeing a move for Feyenoord winger Anis Hadj Moussa, journalist Santi Aouna has revealed.

The Reds, along with Lille and Premier League rivals Chelsea, are reportedly interested in the 22-year-old winger, who has been in promising form this season, scoring six goals and adding two assists in 23 appearances across all competitions.

According to Aouna, Liverpool may have to wait until after the season to intensify their interest in Moussa as Feyenoord are reluctant to part with the Algerian ace in January, despite his growing list of admirers.

While the departure of star striker Santiago Gimenez is more likely, Moussa looks set to see out the season in Eredivisie after signing a long-term contract with Feyenoord last summer.

Liverpool Eyeing Anis Hadj Moussa

Arne Slot is an admirer

According to Aouna, Moussa’s performances over the past 18 months have caught the attention of Arne Slot, who joined Liverpool just before the Algerian arrived at Feyenoord last summer.

The Reds are reportedly keen to recruit the 22-year-old and further strengthen their frontline, having signed Federico Chiesa before the season.

Feyenoord are likely to be in a strong negotiating position if any interested clubs come calling next summer, considering Moussa penned a five-year deal running until June 2029.

Although a natural right-winger, the Paris-born attacker is known for his versatility and can play in several roles across the frontline, including in attacking midfield and on the left wing.

Moussa, labelled 'exceptional' by Brandsen Sports, has been in sparkling form in the Champions League recently, netting in three consecutive games, including a goal in the 3-3 draw with Manchester City in December.

Liverpool have yet to make any signings in January and are not expected to be busy as the transfer deadline approaches.

The Reds remain focused on resolving the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contracts expire in less than six months.

Anis Hadj Moussa's Feyenoord Stats (2024/25) Games 23 Goals 6 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 211 Minutes played 1,268

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-01-25.