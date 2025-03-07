Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs closely monitoring Real Betis winger Jesus Rodriguez ahead of the summer transfer window, according to MailOnline.

The Reds are reportedly keeping tabs on the 19-year-old’s development in La Liga this season, with scouts from multiple elite clubs also keen on the promising Spaniard.

Chelsea could provide competition for Rodriguez’s signature in the summer, having ramped up their interest in the Betis forward in recent weeks.

The Spain U19 international is under contract until June 2029, but has a release clause reportedly worth £42m.

Jesus Rodriguez Monitored by Liverpool

Chelsea among the 19-year-old's admirers

Rodriguez was introduced to Real Betis’ first team by former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini in October and has made 17 senior appearances since.

The 19-year-old’s emergence allowed the La Liga club to sell another starlet, Assane Diao, who has also attracted the attention of several Premier League clubs.

Rodriguez, praised as ‘extraordinary’, would offer versatility for any interested club, as he is able to play on either wing, although he is more natural on the left.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rodriguez has scored one goal and provided two assists in 17 first-team appearances this season.

Liverpool could end up bringing in several reinforcements to Arne Slot’s frontline this summer, with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez’s futures unclear.

The Egyptian forward has yet to agree on a contract extension, with less than four months remaining on his deal, and has strong suitors in Saudi Arabia.

Nunez, meanwhile, could also be on the move, having struggled to convince Slot this season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, clubs in the Saudi Pro League also remain attentive to the Uruguayan’s situation after expressing interest in January.

Jesus Rodriguez's Real Betis Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 10 Goals 1 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 612

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-03-25.