Liverpool could replace Trent Alexander-Arnold with Feyenoord defender Givairo Read this summer, CaughtOffside has claimed.

The Reds are reportedly eyeing the 18-year-old as a possible long-term successor to the England international, who is now likely to join Real Madrid when his Anfield contract expires.

Read is believed to have admirers across Europe amid his breakout season at Feyenoord, with Liverpool potentially facing competition from Barcelona for his signature.

The Catalans are reportedly looking to strengthen their right-back options and could bring in Read as a backup for Jules Kounde, having been impressed with his creative style of play.

Liverpool Eyeing Givairo Read

Among European clubs keen on the 18-year-old

According to CaughtOffside, Arne Slot and his management team are preparing for Alexander-Arnold’s departure and have put a plan in place to replace him this summer.

Although multiple options are under consideration, Read has been identified as a long-term solution at right-back, and Slot is particularly keen on reuniting with the 18-year-old.

Read, praised as ‘fantastic’, was handed his Feyenoord first-team debut by the Dutch tactician last season before becoming a regular in the 2024/25 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Read has made 17 league appearances for Feyenoord this season, providing six assists.

Liverpool have yet to resolve the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold, despite just over three months remaining on their contracts.

While the latter has strong interest from Real Madrid, Salah is believed to be a target for Saudi Arabian clubs, who have been tracking the Egyptian for the past couple of years.

Liverpool are on course to win their second-ever Premier League title as they hold a 12-point lead over Arsenal in second with nine games left to play.

Givairo Read's Feyenoord Stats (2024/25 Eredivisie) Games 17 Starts 13 Goals 0 Assists 6 Minutes played 1,173

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 24-03-25.