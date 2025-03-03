Liverpool are keeping an eye on Ajax’s teenage defensive sensation Jorrel Hato, who they have kept tabs on for some time, according to TBR Football.

Ajax sit eight points clear at the top of the Eredivisie table at the time of writing. Former Nice coach Francesco Farioli, who was appointed last summer, has returned Ajax to a position that they expect to be in, the Amsterdam giants having suffered a horrendous campaign by their standards last time out.

Such is the norm with Ajax, there tends to be at least one youngster that takes on a starting role and makes waves across the continent in a season. For this term, that player is Jorrel Hato. Naturally a centre-back, the teenager is also comfortable playing as a left-back, where he has featured exclusively this season.

Jorrel Hato 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Played Eredivisie 21 2 6 1,748' Europa League 9 0 0 779' Europa League Qualifying 6 1 0 532' KNVB Cup 2 0 0 180'

Unsurprisingly, Hato’s form has attracted the attention of many suitors, with Fabrizio Romano having stated that Hato is viewed as a potentially "generational" talent. The current Premier League leaders are one of those interested parties.

Liverpool Keen On Hato

Defender is a long-term target of theirs

According to TBR Football, Liverpool scouts were present for Ajax’s recent 2-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles with Hato being one of the talents that they were there to watch. Hato has, in fact, been a target of Liverpool’s for some time and was in attendance at their 4-1 victory over Ipswich Town in January.

Liverpool have enjoyed a sensational season under new manager Arne Slot, the Dutchman having quickly eradicated any skepticism surrounding him after he succeeded long-serving manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the current campaign. Under Slot, the Reds finished first in the newly-formatted league stage of the Champions League.

Domestically, though they suffered a shock upset loss to Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup, Liverpool sit atop the Premier League table and are in the final of the Carabao Cup, set to be played later this month.

Hato would represent a smart signing for the Reds. Not only for his age and evident talent, but Hato’s ability to play as a left-back would offer some more cover to Andy Robertson, who is now in his early 30s. Not only that, but perhaps the Dutch connection between Slot and Hato could convince the teenage sensation into moving to Merseyside this summer.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 03/03/2025)