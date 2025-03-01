Liverpool are considering relaunching a move for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill alongside pursuing Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen in a defensive shakeup involving two other targets, according to Graeme Bailey (via Rousing The Kop).

Virgil van Dijk's future is still uncertain, with his contract up in the summer, but there are suggestions that the Reds' captain will extend his stay at Anfield. The Merseyside giants want to strengthen Arne Slot's defence, irrespective of Van Dijk's situation, and the injury-plagued Joe Gomez could be offloaded.

A young defender appears to be the club's priority, and Huijsen and Colwill are two of four targets the club's transfer chiefs are looking at. The Premier League leaders have plenty of money to spend and could build upon a superb debut season with Slot at the helm.

Huijsen And Colwill Among Liverpool's Defensive Targets

The Reds want a younger player to 'learn from Van Dijk'