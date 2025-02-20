Liverpool are eyeing a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, who has a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ allowing him to leave under specific conditions, according to TEAMtalk.

The Premier League leaders are reportedly keen on the 24-year-old and see him as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose future at Anfield remains uncertain.

Real Madrid have reportedly made the England international their top target ahead of his contract expiry, and his departure could force Liverpool into the market for a big-money signing.

According to TEAMtalk, Frimpong has a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ with Leverkusen to consider offers worth €40m (£33.1m) this summer, despite having a release clause active last year.

The 24-year-old has reportedly been keen on a move to the Premier League for the past two seasons, but the right opportunity has not yet arisen.

Frimpong, praised as 'incredible', spent time at Manchester City’s academy before leaving in 2019 and going on to establish himself as ‘one of the best wing-backs in Europe’.

The Dutch international was a key player in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga title-winning campaign last term and has continued to shine this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Frimpong has scored three goals and provided four assists in 22 Bundesliga appearances this term.

According to TEAMtalk, other European clubs could step up their interest in Frimpong as well – if Real Madrid fail in their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold, they may turn to the 24-year-old.

While the La Liga champions remain confident of securing a pre-agreement with the Englishman in the coming weeks, they are also keeping an eye on Frimpong ahead of the summer transfer window.

Jeremie Frimpong's Bayer Leverkusen Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 22 Goals 3 Assists 4 Expected goals 3.2 Goal-creating actions 9 Minutes played 1,506

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-02-25.