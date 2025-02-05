Liverpool are among several Premier League and European clubs showing interest in Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez, according to Fichajes.

The Reds, along with Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich, reportedly have the 23-year-old on their radar ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

According to the report, Gutierrez’s attacking versatility and defensive attributes make him ‘a very appealing prospect’ for Liverpool, who may target the Spaniard as a potential replacement for Andy Robertson after the season.

The Premier League leaders have been urged to replace the 30-year-old amid their ongoing title battle, with Jamie Carragher voicing concerns about Arne Slot’s options on the left earlier this month.

Liverpool Target Miguel Gutierrez

Among Premier League clubs keen

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid should not be ruled out as a potential destination for Gutierrez, having inserted a €9m (£7.5m) buy-back option in the deal to sell him to Girona in 2022.

With Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy struggling to convince Carlo Ancelotti this season, Gutierrez’s summer return to the Santiago Bernabeu remains a realistic possibility.

Other interested clubs will have to pay more than triple Real Madrid’s buy-back clause if they wish to sign the 23-year-old after the season, as his release clause stands at €30m (£25m).

Gutierrez, labelled 'incredible' by Jacek Kulig, has been a key player for Girona this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists in 26 appearances across all competitions.

He ranks second in minutes played among all Girona players this term, behind only former Tottenham goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Liverpool endured a quiet January transfer window amid their Premier League title challenge, welcoming no new signings for Arne Slot.

The Reds remain focused on resolving contract situations for Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who all have less than five months remaining on their Anfield deals.

Miguel Gutierrez's Girona Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 19 Goals 1 Assists 4 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,643

