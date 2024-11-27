Liverpool could steal a march in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven star Ricardo Pepi, according to reports - with the club reportedly 'keeping tabs' on the USA international amid his breakthrough season for the Dutch outfit.

Pepi initially struggled in the Eredivisie but he is beginning to emerge as one of the league leaders' star players - and that has seen him burst onto the scene at the Philips Stadion. He wasn't at his best last season in a substitute role, but Peter Bosz is using him in a more prominent role this season and, as a result, it means that clubs in the Premier League are looking - including Liverpool, who are keeping tabs with a view to a future move for his talents.

Report: Liverpool 'Keeping Tabs' on PSV Star Pepi

The American star has shot to life this season

The report from TBR Football states that Liverpool are continuing to keep a keen eye on PSV star Pepi in a bid to boost their attacking ranks - though he is also on the radar of Manchester City, along with Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea.

Ricardo Pepi's Eredivisie statistics - PSV Eindhoven squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 9 1st Assists 1 =10th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.8 =6th Shots Per Game 2.3 =4th Dribbles Per Game 0.7 =8th Match rating 7.30 =6th

The Reds are reportedly long-term admirers, and a sudden upturn in form means that the 'incredibly prolific' star may well be in high demand in the not-so-distant future. Liverpool were massively linked with Pepi when he was playing for Texas-based side FC Dallas, though a £17million move to Bundesliga outfit Augsburg went through instead back in 2022, and it's only been his time at PSV that has seen him burst into form.

Pepi won't make any rush over his future should offers come his way in January, but he knows that good performances will lead to renewed interest - whilst Liverpool will wait until he can fully 'harness' his potential before committing after a difficult spell in the Bundesliga.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ricardo Pepi has 13 goals in 33 caps for the USA national team.

The Reds boast Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota as players who can spearhead their attack, whilst the likes of Jayden Danns can make the step-up from the academy. However, Pepi is only 21 years of age and with an explosive season in the Eredivisie returning nine goals in just 12 games, they could steal a march by getting in ahead of their other competitors.

