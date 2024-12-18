Liverpool are showing interest in Brighton forward Joao Pedro ahead of the January transfer window, but are unlikely to sign the Brazilian for cheap, according to former scout Mick Brown.

The Reds have been continuously linked with the 23-year-old for some time, and while it remains to be seen whether they will advance on their interest in January, Brighton are reportedly expected to demand a ‘huge fee’ for Pedro in early 2025.

According to Brown, he would be ‘surprised’ to see Liverpool move for the Brazilian international next month, given the money it would cost for Arne Slot to acquire the forward mid-season.

The former Manchester United scout also expressed doubts about whether Pedro would be a good fit for Liverpool, who have placed great trust in their current squad before the season:

“Brighton are going to demand a huge fee for him. I’ve heard there’s some interest from Liverpool, but how far along that interest is, I’m not sure. “I’d be surprised if it happens in January, given the money it would cost and the sorts of deals which usually take place in the middle of the season. “I must admit I’m still uncertain whether he’s the right fit for a side like Liverpool, but that will be up to their scouts to make their assessments.“

Liverpool were one of the quietest clubs in the summer market, welcoming only Federico Chiesa to their senior ranks and confirming an agreement with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will join next season.

Pedro has enjoyed another impressive campaign at the Amex Stadium, scoring four and assisting three goals in 10 appearances for Brighton and helping Fabian Hurzeler’s side sit ninth in the table after 16 games.

The Brazilian has seen his market value skyrocket ever since joining the Seagulls from Watford in July 2023, having enjoyed an impressive first season for Brighton with 12 goal involvements in the league.

A versatile forward, Pedro has been utilised in multiple positions across the frontline by Hurzeler this term, including playing as a second striker and attacking midfielder on several occassions.

The 'lethal' 23-year-old is under contract at Brighton until June 2028, meaning the club would be in a strong negotiating position if Liverpool came calling for his services next year.

Joao Pedro's Brighton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Goals 4 Assists 3 Expected goals 2.5 Expected assisted goals 1.6 Minutes played 679

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-12-24.