Liverpool are plotting a move to sign Brighton forward Joao Pedro in 2025 after being impressed with his progress in the Premier League, according to Football Insider.

The Reds are reportedly keen to bolster Arne Slot’s squad with a new forward signing next year and have earmarked Pedro as an option, having been encouraged by his versatility to play across the frontline.

Pedro is said to be interested in a move away from Brighton to join one of the top Premier League sides, but the Seagulls are likely to demand at least double the £30million fee they paid Watford in 2023 for the Brazilian.

Any move for the 'magical' 23-year-old is expected to happen in the summer, given Brighton’s tough stance in the transfer market and Pedro's importance in Fabian Hurzeler’s squad this season.

The Brazilian has started in nine of Brighton’s 17 league games this term and has been in impressive form lately, managing five goal involvements in his last seven appearances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pedro has scored four goals and provided three assists in 11 Premier League appearances this season.

As per the report, Diogo Jota’s frequent injury issues have forced Liverpool to consider a new arrival up front, with Pedro now targeted as a potential signing.

The Portuguese forward has just returned from a six-week absence following a muscle injury and has only started seven games in the Premier League this term, scoring three goals.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will make new signings as soon as January, given they placed huge trust in the current first-team squad before the new season and endured a fairly quiet summer window.

Slot’s men are sitting 1st in the Premier League after 16 games, having most recently beaten Tottenham Hotspur away 6-3 in an action-packed contest.

They will face Leicester City and West Ham United in their final two games of 2024 and will be looking to further strengthen their position at the top of the table.

Joao Pedro's Brighton Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Goals 4 Assists 3 Expected goals 2.5 Expected assisted goals 1.7 Minutes played 769

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-12-24.