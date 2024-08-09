Highlights Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Valencia star Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Liverpool have been offered the chance to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds have yet to make a signing this summer with new manager Arne Slot preferring to evaluate the squad after taking over from Jurgen Klopp, but the club seem to be kicking into action now with the start of the Premier League season just around the corner.

The club have fought off interest from Saudi Arabia for goalkeeper Alisson this summer too, but now look set to put a plan into action for any future move by bringing in the Georgia star.

Liverpool Offered Giorgi Mamardashvili

Reds could sign him then loan him out

Mamardashvili was one of the stand out performers at Euro 2024 with Georgia as the minnow nation reached the knockout stages against all odds, before being eliminated by eventual winners Spain.

The 23-year-old has long been tipped for a move to a top European club, with interest from Bayern Munich and Chelsea in recent transfer windows, and he is expected to leave the La Liga club this summer despite having three years to run on his contract.

Now Romano, while appearing on a Playback stream, has revealed that the Reds could make a move to sign the goalkeeper who was described as "absolutely sensational", before loaning him back out to play regularly elsewhere.

"I can confirm the story. Liverpool have the possibility to sign Mamardashvili and send him on loan. "So Liverpool have been presented this possibility. Mamardashvil is looking in case there will be some opportunity in the final weeks of the market, and Liverpool have the opportunity to go from Mamardashvili, sign him now and then loan him out. "Liverpool basically are aware of the opportunity. Liverpool spoke to people in charge of the deal. Liverpool are informed of every detail of this story for Mamardashvili. Now it's on Liverpool. They have to decide internally whether they want to pay something around 30 million euros for Mamardashvili, loan him out and consider him the potential future goalkeeper for Liverpool after Alisson, or if they want to leave this opportunity and continue with the goalkeepers they have. "But Liverpool have this opportunity on the table, so it's basically on Liverpool to decide on."

Giorgi Mamardashvili La Liga Stats 2023/24 Games 37 Goals conceded 41 xGA 45.2

Liverpool Eye Double Midfield Signings

Arne Slot wants Rabiot and Zubimendi

Despite a highly successful pre-season tour of the United States, Slot looks set to make changes to his squad before the transfer window shuts on August 30th.

The club are pushing hard to sign Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi and are trying hard to convince him to join, with some reports suggesting he is keen to move immediately while others state that he has many doubts.

But Zubimendi isn't the only midfielder Slot wants to bring into Anfield, with Football Insider reporting that the Reds have made contact to bring in Adrien Rabiot after he left Juventus at the end of his contract.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.